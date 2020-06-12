Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
627 Bittern Court
627 Bittern Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
Unfurnished, 1113 sf, two bedroom two bath duplex with covered porch. Kitchen appliances provided, dining room and large living room all tiled, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and utility room. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Peace Dr.
514 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
3 bedroom home in Poinciana Available Now ! - 3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana AVAILABLE NOW!!! This open split floor plan home offers ceramic tile throughout, eat in kitchen with bar and panty, over looking the living and dining room combo,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
956 Louvre Court
956 Louvre Ct, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1638 Sail Drive
1638 Sail Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Amazon Court
603 Amazon Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2806 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 PLUS OFFICE LARGE POINCIANA VILLAGES RENTAL HOME - NEED SPACE - THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!! Enjoy living in this spacious home with over 2800 square feet. This 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac for a more tranquil environment.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Dundee Dr
309 Dundee Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
309 Dundee Dr Available 07/01/20 Coming July 2020! Brand New Duplex located at Polk County - Brand new duplex three bedrooms and two bathrooms with balcony located at Polk County. Ready to move in July 2020. (RLNE5712614)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2153 Mystic Ring Loop
2153 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1245 sqft
COZY RESORT STYLE 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Gorgeous Resort Style 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom duplex!!! This property is situated in the beautiful gated "LAKE MARION RESORT" The property features wood & tile flooring throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
718 Bobcat Ct.
718 Bobcat Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
996 sqft
Duplex in Poinciana, Polk County - Great 996 sq ft., 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms remodeled duplex. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Open floor plan with all kitchen appliances and stackable washer & dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
108 DURHAM PLACE
108 Durham Place, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
508 BRITTEN DRIVE
508 Britten Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
326 MONTGOMERY COURT
326 Montgomery Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1750 CORIANDER DRIVE
1750 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP
2140 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1591 Cumin Dr
1591 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
202 CHADWORTH DRIVE
202 Chadworth Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1889 sqft
This 4-bedroom, the one-story house has comfortable sized rooms, plus a den near the garage area that can be used as an office or workshop.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1593 Cumin Dr
1593 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1359 NELSON PARK COURT
1359 Nelson Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
844 E FLAG LANE
844 Flag Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1218 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Poinciana! This unit has nice tiles and laminate flooring throughout the home, open floor plan, upgraded cabinets with island, bathrooms with nice vanities and newer shower tiles! Screened in patio with a

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1118 ORNE COURT
1118 Orne Ct, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1049 N PLATTE WAY
1049 North Platte Way, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1112 NAJAC LANE
1112 Najac Ln, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1597 Cumin Dr
1597 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. Owner will be furnishing a stackable W/D unit for the home before move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1033 Cannock Drive
1033 Cannock Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2148 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 home plus bonus room. Perfect split floor plan with new tile floor. ( New pictures are coming soon), newly painted interior including ceilings, water filtration, newer 15 Seer A/C.
City Guide for Poinciana, FL

Gulf America Corportation developed and planned Poinciana, Florida back in the 1960s with the intent of attracting retirees; but be at east, Poinciana has something to entice all ages.

Not a town or a city, Poinciana can be described as a settlement that is not satisfied to be part of just one county. Instead, it spans more than 35 square miles, has over 64,000 residents, and cheats by being a part of both Osceola County and Polk County. If you include the adjoining areas that make up the Greater Poinciana area, the population rises to over 80,000 people. This might not impress those of you used to bright lights and big cities, but considering that the population was around 8,000 before, this influx of residents is jaw-dropping. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Poinciana, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Poinciana renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

