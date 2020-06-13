Apartment List
149 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL

Finding an apartment in Poinciana that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
309 Dundee Dr
309 Dundee Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
309 Dundee Dr Available 09/01/20 Coming September 2020! Brand New Duplex located at Polk County - Brand new duplex three bedrooms and two bathrooms with balcony located at Polk County. Ready to move-in September 01, 2020. 1 Year lease $125.

1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed

1 Unit Available
361 Port Pleasant Dr
361 Port Pleasant Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Lake Marion Golf Community for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 2 bath, 812 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
419 Bay Leaf Drive
419 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1797 sqft
Gorgeous roomy house in a beautiful location - Lease-Purchase - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

1 Unit Available
1410 Teal Court
1410 Teal Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,290
2797 sqft
Huge two-story house for Lease-Purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $35,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.

1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 Unit Available
1638 Sail Drive
1638 Sail Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 Unit Available
956 Louvre Court
956 Louvre Ct, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 Unit Available
603 Amazon Court
603 Amazon Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2806 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 PLUS OFFICE LARGE POINCIANA VILLAGES RENTAL HOME - NEED SPACE - THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!! Enjoy living in this spacious home with over 2800 square feet. This 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac for a more tranquil environment.

1 Unit Available
1340 Coriander Dr
1340 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1904 sqft
Welcome to Tuscany Preserve Florida, a gated community with acres of natural beauty. Tuscany Preserve near Lake Marion Florida is a gated community of 500 homes (Villas, Town homes, and Single Family Homes).

1 Unit Available
2173 Mystic Ring Loop
2173 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Town Home located in desirable Lake Marion Golf Resort. Luxury living at its finest in this gated community with tons of amenities. Property comes fully furnished and equipped.

Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
398 Aster Court
398 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
375 Aster Court
375 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
367 Aster Court
367 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
163 Violet Court
163 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
117 Violet Court
117 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
317 Aster Court
317 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
627 Bittern Court
627 Bittern Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
Unfurnished, 1113 sf, two bedroom two bath duplex with covered porch. Kitchen appliances provided, dining room and large living room all tiled, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and utility room. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.

1 Unit Available
350 Lauderdale Court
350 Lauderdale Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1204 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
417 Danube Way
417 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1278 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the

1 Unit Available
1596 Perdido Court
1596 Perdido Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1583 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
208 Hyacinth Court
208 Hyacinth Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
279 Fig Court
279 Fig Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
204 Hyacinth Court
204 Hyacinth Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
City Guide for Poinciana, FL

Gulf America Corportation developed and planned Poinciana, Florida back in the 1960s with the intent of attracting retirees; but be at east, Poinciana has something to entice all ages.

Not a town or a city, Poinciana can be described as a settlement that is not satisfied to be part of just one county. Instead, it spans more than 35 square miles, has over 64,000 residents, and cheats by being a part of both Osceola County and Polk County. If you include the adjoining areas that make up the Greater Poinciana area, the population rises to over 80,000 people. This might not impress those of you used to bright lights and big cities, but considering that the population was around 8,000 before, this influx of residents is jaw-dropping. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Poinciana, FL

Finding an apartment in Poinciana that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

