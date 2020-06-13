149 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL
Gulf America Corportation developed and planned Poinciana, Florida back in the 1960s with the intent of attracting retirees; but be at east, Poinciana has something to entice all ages.
Not a town or a city, Poinciana can be described as a settlement that is not satisfied to be part of just one county. Instead, it spans more than 35 square miles, has over 64,000 residents, and cheats by being a part of both Osceola County and Polk County. If you include the adjoining areas that make up the Greater Poinciana area, the population rises to over 80,000 people. This might not impress those of you used to bright lights and big cities, but considering that the population was around 8,000 before, this influx of residents is jaw-dropping. See more
Finding an apartment in Poinciana that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.