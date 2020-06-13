149 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL

Gulf America Corportation developed and planned Poinciana, Florida back in the 1960s with the intent of attracting retirees; but be at east, Poinciana has something to entice all ages.

Not a town or a city, Poinciana can be described as a settlement that is not satisfied to be part of just one county. Instead, it spans more than 35 square miles, has over 64,000 residents, and cheats by being a part of both Osceola County and Polk County. If you include the adjoining areas that make up the Greater Poinciana area, the population rises to over 80,000 people. This might not impress those of you used to bright lights and big cities, but considering that the population was around 8,000 before, this influx of residents is jaw-dropping. See more