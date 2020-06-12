/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM
148 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1824 Snapper Drive
1824 Snapper Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1578 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Teal Court
1410 Teal Court, Poinciana, FL
Huge two-story house for Lease-Purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $35,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Peace Dr.
514 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
3 bedroom home in Poinciana Available Now ! - 3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana AVAILABLE NOW!!! This open split floor plan home offers ceramic tile throughout, eat in kitchen with bar and panty, over looking the living and dining room combo,
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
482 Danube Drive
482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
482 Danube Drive - ... Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
956 Louvre Court
956 Louvre Ct, Poinciana, FL
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1638 Sail Drive
1638 Sail Drive, Poinciana, FL
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
436 Arkansas Ct.
436 Arkansas Court, Poinciana, FL
Charming Poinciana Home - This charming home boats four bedrooms and two baths. This is going to impress most people.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Amazon Court
603 Amazon Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2806 sqft
3/2.5 PLUS OFFICE LARGE POINCIANA VILLAGES RENTAL HOME - NEED SPACE - THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!! Enjoy living in this spacious home with over 2800 square feet. This 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac for a more tranquil environment.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
323 Clermont Dr
323 Clermont Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Available 06/28/20 323 Clermont - Property Id: 83382 NEW 2018 DUPLEX in quiet cul de sac. Each side has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths and ceramic tile throughout all living areas.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Dundee Dr
309 Dundee Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
309 Dundee Dr Available 07/01/20 Coming July 2020! Brand New Duplex located at Polk County - Brand new duplex three bedrooms and two bathrooms with balcony located at Polk County. Ready to move in July 2020. (RLNE5712614)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2153 Mystic Ring Loop
2153 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1245 sqft
COZY RESORT STYLE 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Gorgeous Resort Style 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom duplex!!! This property is situated in the beautiful gated "LAKE MARION RESORT" The property features wood & tile flooring throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 Notre Dame Way
604 Notre Dame Way, Poinciana, FL
4/2.5 Home ready to move in! - (RLNE5628605)
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
419 Bay Leaf Drive
419 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1797 sqft
Gorgeous roomy house in a beautiful location - Lease-Purchase - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Spoon Place
3 Spoon Place, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1293 sqft
Fantastic Poinciana Location! - Perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Kissimmee features spacious living areas, a great eat-in kitchen with a pantry for extra storage, Tile in all the house and comfortable bedrooms and bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2352 Rock Drive
2352 Rock Drive, Poinciana, FL
Two Story Poinciana Home - Fantastic 2 story home in Poinciana! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on the Polk County side close to the new park. Great home at a great price. Lots of room to stretch out or entertain a whole crowd.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1340 Coriander Dr
1340 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
Welcome to Tuscany Preserve Florida, a gated community with acres of natural beauty. Tuscany Preserve near Lake Marion Florida is a gated community of 500 homes (Villas, Town homes, and Single Family Homes).
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
490 Big Sioux Ct
490 Big Sioux Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1500 sqft
This home located in Poinciana features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a big 2 car garage! Enjoy your open floor plan with ceramic tile, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen and all bathrooms with beautiful wood
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2173 Mystic Ring Loop
2173 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Town Home located in desirable Lake Marion Golf Resort. Luxury living at its finest in this gated community with tons of amenities. Property comes fully furnished and equipped.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
163 Violet Court
163 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
398 Aster Court
398 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
375 Aster Court
375 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
117 Violet Court
117 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Similar Pages
Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoinciana 3 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with BalconyPoinciana Apartments with Garage
Poinciana Apartments with GymPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL