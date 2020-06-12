Apartment List
/
FL
/
poinciana
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL with garage

Poinciana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Bay Leaf Drive
419 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1797 sqft
Gorgeous roomy house in a beautiful location - Lease-Purchase - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Spoon Place
3 Spoon Place, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1293 sqft
Fantastic Poinciana Location! - Perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Kissimmee features spacious living areas, a great eat-in kitchen with a pantry for extra storage, Tile in all the house and comfortable bedrooms and bathrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
514 Peace Dr.
514 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
3 bedroom home in Poinciana Available Now ! - 3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana AVAILABLE NOW!!! This open split floor plan home offers ceramic tile throughout, eat in kitchen with bar and panty, over looking the living and dining room combo,

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
482 Danube Drive
482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
482 Danube Drive - ... Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
108 DURHAM PLACE
108 Durham Place, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
508 BRITTEN DRIVE
508 Britten Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1113 Perpignan Ct.
1113 Perpignan Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1770 sqft
Beautiful, spacious home, with high ceilings, ceramic tiles through out, formal dining room, Living room plus family room, split bedrooms, dual sink in master bath, separate laundry room, large kitchen, fenced in yard, shed included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
386 GREENWICH COURT
386 Greenwich Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1704 sqft
Beautiful immaculate home , in great neighborhood close to schools , shopping and restaurants ore call today for a showing

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
326 MONTGOMERY COURT
326 Montgomery Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
243 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE
243 Abbotsbury Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2571 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Pool home ideal for a large family.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
202 CHADWORTH DRIVE
202 Chadworth Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1889 sqft
This 4-bedroom, the one-story house has comfortable sized rooms, plus a den near the garage area that can be used as an office or workshop.

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1359 NELSON PARK COURT
1359 Nelson Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
844 E FLAG LANE
844 Flag Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1218 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Poinciana! This unit has nice tiles and laminate flooring throughout the home, open floor plan, upgraded cabinets with island, bathrooms with nice vanities and newer shower tiles! Screened in patio with a

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1118 ORNE COURT
1118 Orne Ct, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1049 N PLATTE WAY
1049 North Platte Way, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1112 NAJAC LANE
1112 Najac Ln, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
558 PEACE DRIVE
558 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2200 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story home with formal living, dining and family room. Formal living could be 5th bedroom or office if bedroom is need downstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1921 MYAKKA COURT
1921 Myakka Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1580 sqft
Under Construction. This is a modern brand new 4-bed/2-bath house with a lot of upgrades. The house will come with tile all over the place even in the spacious bedroooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
654 CARIBOU COURT
654 Caribou Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1799 sqft
Unfurnished, 1799 sf, 3 bedrooms, two baths and two car garage single family home with fenced in yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
108 MILTON PLACE
108 Milton Place, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
349 AYLESBURY COURT
349 Aylesbury Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1972 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage pool home with almost 2,000 sq ft of living space is waiting for the right family! Walk into the formal living and dining space with access to screened in pool.
City Guide for Poinciana, FL

Gulf America Corportation developed and planned Poinciana, Florida back in the 1960s with the intent of attracting retirees; but be at east, Poinciana has something to entice all ages.

Not a town or a city, Poinciana can be described as a settlement that is not satisfied to be part of just one county. Instead, it spans more than 35 square miles, has over 64,000 residents, and cheats by being a part of both Osceola County and Polk County. If you include the adjoining areas that make up the Greater Poinciana area, the population rises to over 80,000 people. This might not impress those of you used to bright lights and big cities, but considering that the population was around 8,000 before, this influx of residents is jaw-dropping. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Poinciana, FL

Poinciana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoinciana 3 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with BalconyPoinciana Apartments with Garage
Poinciana Apartments with GymPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Apartments with Pool
Poinciana Apartments with Washer-DryerPoinciana Dog Friendly ApartmentsPoinciana Furnished ApartmentsPoinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College