215 Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1750 Coriander Dr
1750 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 3 Bath Townhome in Poinciana... - This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
718 Bobcat Ct.
718 Bobcat Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
996 sqft
Duplex in Poinciana, Polk County - Great 996 sq ft., 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms remodeled duplex. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Open floor plan with all kitchen appliances and stackable washer & dryer.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1915 Manatee Ct
1915 Manatee Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2006 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is over 2,000 sq ft!
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Beautiful Villa, move-in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and all appliances are new. all-new title. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community. High ceilings and great natural light give the condo a spacious feel.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
323 Clermont Dr
323 Clermont Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
323 Clermont - Property Id: 83382 NEW 2018 DUPLEX in quiet cul de sac. Each side has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths and ceramic tile throughout all living areas.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE
259 Grand Rapids Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1249 sqft
Move in Ready 1/2 Duplex in Lake Marion Golf Resort. It is an open floor concept, with ceramic tiles in kitchen and Bathrooms and Carpet in Bedrooms. Interior Freshly Painted .
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
252 GLADIOLA COURT
252 Gladiola Ct, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Brand NEW open floor plan home offers laminate and tile throughout, eat in kitchen over looking the open living room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
146 BRIXHAM COURT
146 Brixham Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1660 sqft
4 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS, WASHER & DRYER AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Family room offers sliding glass doors to access the rear patio. Split floor plan. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, a Jetted tub with shower.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP
2140 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room.
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
918 Halifax Dr
918 Halifax Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1029 sqft
34758 Neighborhood one just minutes off the new connector road to Champions Gate I 4 3 bedrooms 2 baths with screened in lanai and very nicely finished with tiles floors, stainless appliances upgraded bathrooms and surfaces all with a fenced in back
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Coopersmith Village
421 HUNTER CIRCLE
421 Hunter Circle, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath townhouse in Coopersmith Village in the heart of Poinciana! Enjoy all tile flooring throughout, nice upgraded ceiling fan fixtures, newer refrigerator & a private fenced in patio.
Results within 1 mile of Poinciana
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
8300 Osceola Polk Line Road
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 5 miles of Poinciana
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
45 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
86 Units Available
Happy Trails
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
34 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
49 Units Available
Celebration
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
Celebration
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Town Center
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Celebration
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
901 Pondview Court Unit B
901 Pondview Court, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
475 sqft
901 Pondview Court Unit B Available 08/01/20 901B Pondview Court, (SORRY DUE TO COVID NO SHOWINGS TILL 7/31) Celebration, FL - GARAGE APT- Studio, Water and electric included, designated parking. Full size washer, dryer and fridge.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
667 Celebration Ave - 667 Celebration Ave.
667 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
830 sqft
667 Celebration Ave - 667 Celebration Ave. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Downtown Celebration Condo - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom First Floor condo in the heart of Downtown Celebration. New Tile floors through unit.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2650 Holiday Trail
2650 Holiday Trl, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
500 sqft
Located in Tropical Palms Resort - 5 min to Walt Disney World and right next to Old Town attraction area and Fun Spot theme park.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
620 Campus St Apt 301
620 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1898 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED DELANEY FLOOR PLAN. TOWN HOME STYLE CARLYLE CONDO. 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, UPGRADED THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND TWO BALCONIES. UPGRADED BERBER CARPET, PLANTATION SHUTTERS.
