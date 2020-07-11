/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020
146 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
452 Cardinal Court
452 Cardinal Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1640 sqft
Large Poinciana Dream - You are not going to want to miss out on this larger three bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. This home has it all.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
325 Salmon Court
325 Salmon Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1359 Nelson Park Court
1359 Nelson Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Dundee Dr
309 Dundee Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
309 Dundee Dr Available 09/01/20 Coming September 2020! Brand New Duplex located at Polk County - Brand new duplex three bedrooms and two bathrooms with balcony located at Polk County. Ready to move-in September 01, 2020. 1 Year lease $125.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1915 Manatee Ct
1915 Manatee Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2006 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is over 2,000 sq ft!
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
564 Bar Drive
564 Bar Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1734 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.
1 of 16
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
417 Danube Way
417 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1278 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1236 Amazon Lane
1236 Amazon Lane, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1726 Coriander Dr.
1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1442 sqft
Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished. Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 Danube Way
424 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1211 sqft
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished, single family home for lease in Village 7 Poinciana! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with over 1211 sq ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1167 Nelson Meadow Ln
1167 Nelson Meadow Ln, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana has everything! The home features an open floor plan and the kitchen comes with granite countertops plus upgraded fridge and over the range microwave.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
431 Mulberry Court
431 Mulberry Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1851 Superior Court
1851 Superior Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1197 Sabine Lane
1197 Sabine Lane, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
994 James Drive
994 James Dr, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1049 N. Platte Way
1049 North Platte Way, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story fully furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
541 Albatross Drive
541 Albatross Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Sawfish Court
60 Sawfish Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 E. Flag Ln.
810 Flag Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1594 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath Single Family located in Kissimmee FL!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Located just minutes from Walmart. New flooring and paint throughout the home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
627 Bittern Court
627 Bittern Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
Unfurnished, 1113 sf, two bedroom two bath duplex with covered porch. Kitchen appliances provided, dining room and large living room all tiled, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and utility room. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Solivita
750 San Raphael St
750 San Raphael Street, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2572 sqft
55+ GATED COMMUNITY! Move in ready single story home in a secure gated community with all the best amenities! Get to know the neighborhood at the community fitness center, pool, or sports courts along with easy access to the golf course guaranteeing
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1708 Minnow Court
1708 Minnow Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
