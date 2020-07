Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This beautiful 2nd floor unit is available for immediate rent. Come on out and check out our Omega Condo located in the beautiful city of Plantation 1 Bedroom w/ 1.5 Bathrooms for Rent. This unit is extremely large and provides enough space for a living room, dining room and small office nook. Yes, this unit those provide washer & dryer inside. The kitchen was recently renovated w/ S/S Appliances. Relax in your beautiful screened in patio. Call us today, for your private showing!