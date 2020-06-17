10350 Lake Vista Ct

Amenities
A Rare Find, This Gorgeous 4 BR, 4 BA Home On Corner Fenced Lot W/The Best Lake Views In Mira Lago.Fully Upgraded Large Kitchen With Granite Countertops & Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Island, Breakfast Bar & Plenty Of Large Wood Cabinetry. Recessed & Designer Lighting Fixtures Throughout Home. Designer Accent Wall In Family Room & Dining Room.Upgraded Wrought Iron Banister Leads To Large Master Suite Overlooking Lake. Double Walk In Closets W/Custom Cabinetry. Master Bath W/Jacuzzi, Huge Shower, Dual Vanities/Sinks. Jack/Jill Bathroom For Bedroom 2 & 3.Private 4th BR W/Bath. Wood Floor Upstairs & Tile Floors Downstairs. Luxury Gated Community,Resort Style Pool, Clubhouse, Gym, Basketball & Tennis Courts, Kids Play Area. Great schools, Great Location For Your Family!