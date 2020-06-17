All apartments in Parkland
10350 Lake Vista Ct
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

10350 Lake Vista Ct

10350 Lake Vista Court · (954) 610-1195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10350 Lake Vista Court, Parkland, FL 33076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10350 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
A Rare Find, This Gorgeous 4 BR, 4 BA Home On Corner Fenced Lot W/The Best Lake Views In Mira Lago.Fully Upgraded Large Kitchen With Granite Countertops & Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Island, Breakfast Bar & Plenty Of Large Wood Cabinetry. Recessed & Designer Lighting Fixtures Throughout Home. Designer Accent Wall In Family Room & Dining Room.Upgraded Wrought Iron Banister Leads To Large Master Suite Overlooking Lake. Double Walk In Closets W/Custom Cabinetry. Master Bath W/Jacuzzi, Huge Shower, Dual Vanities/Sinks. Jack/Jill Bathroom For Bedroom 2 & 3.Private 4th BR W/Bath. Wood Floor Upstairs & Tile Floors Downstairs. Luxury Gated Community,Resort Style Pool, Clubhouse, Gym, Basketball & Tennis Courts, Kids Play Area. Great schools, Great Location For Your Family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10350 Lake Vista Ct have any available units?
10350 Lake Vista Ct has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10350 Lake Vista Ct have?
Some of 10350 Lake Vista Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10350 Lake Vista Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10350 Lake Vista Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10350 Lake Vista Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10350 Lake Vista Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 10350 Lake Vista Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10350 Lake Vista Ct does offer parking.
Does 10350 Lake Vista Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10350 Lake Vista Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10350 Lake Vista Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10350 Lake Vista Ct has a pool.
Does 10350 Lake Vista Ct have accessible units?
No, 10350 Lake Vista Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10350 Lake Vista Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10350 Lake Vista Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10350 Lake Vista Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10350 Lake Vista Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
