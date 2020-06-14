Apartment List
147 Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10906 NW 62nd Ct
10906 Northwest 62nd Court, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2756 sqft
No Association approval! AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 Well kept 4 Bedrooms + Loft and 3 Full Bathrooms. Private large Backyard. Master Suite downstairs and additional bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms with a full bath Upstairs.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7929 NW 82nd Ter
7929 Northwest 82nd Terrace, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,700
3263 sqft
Home also listed for sale! 2.5 acres of tropical paradise in the heart of Parkland. The custom built main house offers a private gate, 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 full baths, a game room, and a large family room with 5800 sqft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
10890 NW 80th Cir
10890 Northwest 80th Circle, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3032 sqft
Best Deal In Heron Bay! 3500 sq. ft 2-story Home on the preserve with High ceilings. 4 Bedrooms + Loft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10725 Pacifica Way
10725 Pacifica Way, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,100
3132 sqft
Welcome to sunny south Florida in this Estate Collection new home. Cascata Miralago, Parkland. Chefs kitchen with a stainless appliances an granite countertops. Wood cabinets, wall oven. Five bedrooms and three and a half baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
11655 NW 71st Place
11655 Northwest 71st Place, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2500 sqft
Nice Home in Heron Bay, Parkland - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOM. THIS PROPERTY WITH WATER VIEW LOCATED IN BAY COVE IN HERON BAY, GATED COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE CLUBHOUSES.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6020 NW 61st Mnr
6020 Northwest 61st Manor, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,835
2753 sqft
This gorgeous house is better than your dream home! Features includes a two-car garage with sparkling tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
7844 NW 123 Avenue
7844 NW 123rd Ave, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2056 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 6/8/2020 ONLY - Beautiful Waterfront Home in Heron Bay with New refrigerator and microwave.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10350 Lake Vista Ct
10350 Lake Vista Court, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
A Rare Find, This Gorgeous 4 BR, 4 BA Home On Corner Fenced Lot W/The Best Lake Views In Mira Lago.

1 of 22

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
12782 NW 83rd CT
12782 NW 83rd Ct, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1401 sqft
Parkland Lifestyle at Affordable Prices A+ School - Property Id: 102131 BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOME.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Heron Bay
21 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
33 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winston Park
12 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Windham
22 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sandalfoot Cove
2 Units Available
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
A Great Community in Boca Raton! The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
9567 Karlberg Way
9567 Karlberg Way, Broward County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2560 sqft
Enjoy this new and dynamic 55+ community in Parkland with tons of entertainment such as pickleball, tennis, two pools, gym-fitness, yoga class, cooking class, theater, bingo, movies and so much more. 24,000 Sqft of amenities for your own pleasure.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
5913 NW 117 DR
5913 Northwest 117th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2470 sqft
Call Listing Agent Daniel Loredo PA for special, easy to show instructions. All Parkland schools! Elem/Middle/High. Two year lease preferred. Newer built better than new huge two story 3Br 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4836 N State Road 7 5302
4836 State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CARRINGTON - COCONUT CREEK - Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo in one of the most sought after condominium communities in Coconut Creek. - NEWLY RENOVATED TILE FLOOR UNIT.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Ridge
1 Unit Available
8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103
8801 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8801 Wiles Rd # 103 - Property Id: 227400 Nicely Maintained 2 Bedrooms 2 baths In Coral Springs. Property Features : Nice Open Concept kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceramic floors throughout , Freshly Painted , Washer/Dryer .

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
1 Unit Available
5838 Eagle Cay Circle
5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
City Guide for Parkland, FL

True to its name, Parkland, Florida resembles a park. And why not? Zoning laws make sure that it retains its park-like appearance.

Parkland is a member of Broward County in Florida and a part of the Pompano Beach Metropolitan Statistical Area where Miami and Fort Lauderdale are also joining members. According to the 2010 census, the city has 23,962 persons living there. It is neighbor to Palm Beach and Broward counties while Boca Raton is to the north of it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Parkland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Parkland, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Parkland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

