apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:43 PM
344 Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6531 NW 98th Dr
6531 Northwest 98th Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2657 sqft
Gorgeous home exquisitely decorated to perfection located in sought after Meadow Run in Parkland! This beauty is a must see! 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms everything custom-made from the driveway to new flooring, to cabinetry installed in each
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
12415 NW 81 ST
12415 Northwest 81st Street, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3187 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 3 bath home on a corner lot with a gated courtyard entry featuring an open floor plan with lots of natural light, a freshly paint interior, tile floors in the living areas, a chef's kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and a
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
6921 NW 117th Ave
6921 Northwest 117th Avenue, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3555 sqft
Gorgeous Estate home located in the picturesque community of Olde Brooke of Heron Bay.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6111 NW 58th Way
6111 Northwest 58th Way, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2298 sqft
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio and
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
10725 Pacifica Way
10725 Pacifica Way, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3132 sqft
Welcome to sunny south Florida in this Estate Collection new home. Cascata Miralago, Parkland. Chefs kitchen with a stainless appliances an granite countertops. Wood cabinets, wall oven. Five bedrooms and three and a half baths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7136 Spyglass Ave
7136 Spyglass Avenue, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3027 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom home in prestigious Parkland Golf and Country Club. Courtyard entry leading to beautiful rotunda foyer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7445 NW 109th Way
7445 Northwest 109th Avenue, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3004 sqft
GORGEOUS 5/4 EVERYTHING BRAND NEW, ENJOY THIS TRANQUIL PARADISE, PERFECT FOR YOU FAMILY, SOME OF THE BEST SCHOOLS IN BROWARD COUNTY, TOP OF THE LINE GE APPLIANCES, MARBLE FLOORS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE,SCREENED-IN SWIMMING POOL AND JACUZZI , ONE
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7537 Old Thyme Ct
7537 Old Thyme Court, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2288 sqft
Renovated unit with new kitchen,baths,floors closet organizers. Tons of storage plus the Country Club lifestyle. Private neighborhood sports club access included. Golf is available for extra cost.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6155 NW 77th Place
6155 Northwest 77th Place, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1892 sqft
BEST Parkland Rental! Roof & AC replacement less than one year.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
10485 S Lago Vista Cir
10485 S 0 Lago Vista Cir, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Modern, sleek 5/4.5 2-story smart home w/3-car garage in new Cascata Presidential community. Home is on over sized premium lake lot. All homes in this street are completed.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7525 NW 61ST TER.
7525 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
UNIQUELY UPGRADED 3-BEDROOM UNIT WITH ATTACHED 1-CAR GARAGE. 100% FLOOR COVERAGE WITH GORGEOUS, LARGE (16"x 32") WHITE, PORCELAIN PLANK TILE.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9583 TOWN PARC CIR N
9583 Town Parc Circle North, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
TOWN PARC AT MIRALAGO, A LUXURY GATED COMMUNITY IN THE DESIRABLE FAMILY ORIENTED CITY OF PARKLAND. AN OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE & ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE, 3 BDRS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE & BEST OF ALL A BREATH TAKING PRIVATE LAKE VIEW.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
8109 NW 127th Ln
8109 Northwest 127th Lane, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This 3/2 second floor coach home is going through a major remodel including completely new floors, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, bath and kitchen improvements, new washer & dryer and other details.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
10745 Estuary Dr
10745 Estuary Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Amazing opportunity to experience the luxury lifestyle in the newest development in Parkland Cascata is well underway. You have the unique opportunity to experience renting a new home in the Chateau caliber homes with amazing water view.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
7844 NW 123 Avenue
7844 NW 123rd Ave, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2056 sqft
HOUSE WILL BE PAINTED, PROFESSIONALLY SANITIZED AND CARPETS REPLACED - Beautiful Waterfront Home in Heron Bay with New refrigerator and microwave.
1 of 22
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
12782 NW 83rd CT
12782 NW 83rd Ct, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1401 sqft
Parkland Lifestyle at Affordable Prices A+ School - Property Id: 102131 BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOME.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
12771 NW 83rd Ct
12771 NW 83rd Ct, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1524 sqft
3BED 2BATH WITH GARAGE IN PERSTIGOUS HERON BAY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN ALL LIVING AREAS, LAMINATE FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS, GOURMET CHEFS KITCHEN FEATURING 42" WOOD CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WINE CHILLER.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6790 NW 83rd Ter
6790 Northwest 83rd Terrace, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
5454 sqft
Excellent Schools (rated 10) This single family home offers a fully gated resident on 1 acre. The 2 downstairs bedrooms have walk-In closets and Full Baths.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
8205 NW 128th Ln
8205 Northwest 128th Lane, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1524 sqft
ENJOY THE ENDLESS VIEWS OF THE EVERGLADES FROM YOUR SCREENED BALCONY! Spacious 3 bedroom/2 full bathroom coach home with attached 1 car garage. Open floor plan with tile throughout the living areas and wood floors in the bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8179 Bradford Way
8179 Bradford Way, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
This spacious, must-see 2014 has over 60k in upgrades, and is nestled on a quiet, over-sized corner lot.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
15 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,605
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
22 Units Available
Heron Bay
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,701
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
