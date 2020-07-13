/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM
324 Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6531 NW 98th Dr
6531 Northwest 98th Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2657 sqft
Gorgeous home exquisitely decorated to perfection located in sought after Meadow Run in Parkland! This beauty is a must see! 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms everything custom-made from the driveway to new flooring, to cabinetry installed in each
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
12415 NW 81 ST
12415 Northwest 81st Street, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3187 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 3 bath home on a corner lot with a gated courtyard entry featuring an open floor plan with lots of natural light, a freshly paint interior, tile floors in the living areas, a chef's kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and a
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
6921 NW 117th Ave
6921 Northwest 117th Avenue, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3555 sqft
Gorgeous Estate home located in the picturesque community of Olde Brooke of Heron Bay.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6111 NW 58th Way
6111 Northwest 58th Way, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2298 sqft
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio and
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7445 NW 109th Way
7445 Northwest 109th Avenue, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3004 sqft
GORGEOUS 5/4 EVERYTHING BRAND NEW, ENJOY THIS TRANQUIL PARADISE, PERFECT FOR YOU FAMILY, SOME OF THE BEST SCHOOLS IN BROWARD COUNTY, TOP OF THE LINE GE APPLIANCES, MARBLE FLOORS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE,SCREENED-IN SWIMMING POOL AND JACUZZI , ONE
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
7400 North Cypresshead Drive
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3532 sqft
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL 33067 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7537 Old Thyme Ct
7537 Old Thyme Court, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2288 sqft
Renovated unit with new kitchen,baths,floors closet organizers. Tons of storage plus the Country Club lifestyle. Private neighborhood sports club access included. Golf is available for extra cost.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6155 NW 77th Place
6155 Northwest 77th Place, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1892 sqft
BEST Parkland Rental! Roof & AC replacement less than one year.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10485 S Lago Vista Cir
10485 S 0 Lago Vista Cir, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Modern, sleek 5/4.5 2-story smart home w/3-car garage in new Cascata Presidential community. Home is on over sized premium lake lot. All homes in this street are completed.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7273 NW 68th Dr
7273 Northwest 68th Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Waterfront 5 bedroom house, two car garage and large swimming pool , located in gated community. Available for seasonal or annual rent. Pool, jacuzzi, large garden. Fully furnished and equipped. Amazing location - close to TOP Schools of Parkland.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7525 NW 61ST TER.
7525 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
UNIQUELY UPGRADED 3-BEDROOM UNIT WITH ATTACHED 1-CAR GARAGE. 100% FLOOR COVERAGE WITH GORGEOUS, LARGE (16"x 32") WHITE, PORCELAIN PLANK TILE.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9583 TOWN PARC CIR N
9583 Town Parc Circle North, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
TOWN PARC AT MIRALAGO, A LUXURY GATED COMMUNITY IN THE DESIRABLE FAMILY ORIENTED CITY OF PARKLAND. AN OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE & ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE, 3 BDRS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE & BEST OF ALL A BREATH TAKING PRIVATE LAKE VIEW.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
10840 Northwest 73rd Court
10840 Northwest 73rd Court, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1874 sqft
10840 Northwest 73rd Court Apt #1D, Parkland, FL 33076 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
7844 NW 123 Avenue
7844 NW 123rd Ave, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2056 sqft
HOUSE WILL BE PAINTED, PROFESSIONALLY SANITIZED AND CARPETS REPLACED - Beautiful Waterfront Home in Heron Bay with New refrigerator and microwave.
1 of 71
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
7789 NW 112th Way
7789 Northwest 112th Way, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant and comfortable property, ideal for large families, luxury finishes. incredible family area. enjoy sunrise and sunset from your bed. Pool and water view. Patio, balcony and corridor. A room on the first floor. Parking up to 9 cars.
1 of 22
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
12782 NW 83rd CT
12782 NW 83rd Ct, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1401 sqft
Parkland Lifestyle at Affordable Prices A+ School - Property Id: 102131 BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOME.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
12771 NW 83rd Ct
12771 NW 83rd Ct, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1524 sqft
3BED 2BATH WITH GARAGE IN PERSTIGOUS HERON BAY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN ALL LIVING AREAS, LAMINATE FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS, GOURMET CHEFS KITCHEN FEATURING 42" WOOD CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WINE CHILLER.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6790 NW 83rd Ter
6790 Northwest 83rd Terrace, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
5454 sqft
Excellent Schools (rated 10) This single family home offers a fully gated resident on 1 acre. The 2 downstairs bedrooms have walk-In closets and Full Baths.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
8205 NW 128th Ln
8205 Northwest 128th Lane, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1524 sqft
ENJOY THE ENDLESS VIEWS OF THE EVERGLADES FROM YOUR SCREENED BALCONY! Spacious 3 bedroom/2 full bathroom coach home with attached 1 car garage. Open floor plan with tile throughout the living areas and wood floors in the bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8179 Bradford Way
8179 Bradford Way, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
This spacious, must-see 2014 has over 60k in upgrades, and is nestled on a quiet, over-sized corner lot.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6498 NW 80th Dr
6498 Northwest 80th Drive, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1852 sqft
Parkland lakefront - Mayfair Subdivision 3 bed - 2 bath, 2 car garage, granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Master bath has a Roman Tub & His and Hers Sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
23 Units Available
Heron Bay
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,701
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
31 Units Available
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
