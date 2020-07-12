187 Apartments for rent in Heron Bay, Parkland, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
23 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,701
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
12415 NW 81 ST
12415 Northwest 81st Street, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3187 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 3 bath home on a corner lot with a gated courtyard entry featuring an open floor plan with lots of natural light, a freshly paint interior, tile floors in the living areas, a chef's kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and a
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6921 NW 117th Ave
6921 Northwest 117th Avenue, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3555 sqft
Gorgeous Estate home located in the picturesque community of Olde Brooke of Heron Bay.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6387 NW 120th Dr
6387 Northwest 120th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
4711 sqft
VACANT READY TO MOVE IN.... DREAM COME TRUE MODERN HOME !! TASTEFULLY UPDATED !!
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5913 NW 117 DR
5913 Northwest 117th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2470 sqft
Call Listing Agent Daniel Loredo PA for special, easy to show instructions. All Parkland schools! Elem/Middle/High. Two year lease preferred. Newer built better than new huge two story 3Br 2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5815 NW 120th Ter
5815 Northwest 120th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5815 NW 120th Ter in Coral Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5860 NW 120th Ave
5860 Northwest 120th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1839 sqft
Come home to pure elegance...The owner has gone above and beyond with the finest to make this the home you will never want to leave.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5838 NW 119th Dr
5838 Northwest 119th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
One of the best two story Single Family rentals in Heron Bay-Tuscany! 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms. This home is extremely will maintained. 2 car garage. Heron bay is a guard gated community with 2 clubhouses GREAT AMENITIES...
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
8109 NW 127th Ln
8109 Northwest 127th Lane, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This 3/2 second floor coach home is going through a major remodel including completely new floors, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, bath and kitchen improvements, new washer & dryer and other details.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
7844 NW 123 Avenue
7844 NW 123rd Ave, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2056 sqft
HOUSE WILL BE PAINTED, PROFESSIONALLY SANITIZED AND CARPETS REPLACED - Beautiful Waterfront Home in Heron Bay with New refrigerator and microwave.
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
7789 NW 112th Way
7789 Northwest 112th Way, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant and comfortable property, ideal for large families, luxury finishes. incredible family area. enjoy sunrise and sunset from your bed. Pool and water view. Patio, balcony and corridor. A room on the first floor. Parking up to 9 cars.
1 of 22
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
12782 NW 83rd CT
12782 NW 83rd Ct, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1401 sqft
Parkland Lifestyle at Affordable Prices A+ School - Property Id: 102131 BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOME.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
12771 NW 83rd Ct
12771 NW 83rd Ct, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1524 sqft
3BED 2BATH WITH GARAGE IN PERSTIGOUS HERON BAY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN ALL LIVING AREAS, LAMINATE FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS, GOURMET CHEFS KITCHEN FEATURING 42" WOOD CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WINE CHILLER.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
8205 NW 128th Ln
8205 Northwest 128th Lane, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1524 sqft
ENJOY THE ENDLESS VIEWS OF THE EVERGLADES FROM YOUR SCREENED BALCONY! Spacious 3 bedroom/2 full bathroom coach home with attached 1 car garage. Open floor plan with tile throughout the living areas and wood floors in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Heron Bay
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10549 NW 57th Ct
10549 Northwest 57th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1384 sqft
Beautiful completely updated,washer & dryer,new gourmet kitchen,new bathrooms, new floor, new appliances, your client will love it.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
9527 Exbury Court
9527 Exbury Court, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3877 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9527 Exbury Court in Parkland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10725 Pacifica Way
10725 Pacifica Way, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3132 sqft
Welcome to sunny south Florida in this Estate Collection new home. Cascata Miralago, Parkland. Chefs kitchen with a stainless appliances an granite countertops. Wood cabinets, wall oven. Five bedrooms and three and a half baths.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5219 NW 117th Ave
5219 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
2278 sqft
Yes!! Move in with as low first months rent and security deposit!!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
11240 NW 52nd St
11240 Northwest 52nd Street, Coral Springs, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2828 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY! 5 BEDROOM 3 AND HALF BATHS HOME IN CORAL SPRINGS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE UPSTAIRS LOFT WITH SKYLIGHTS.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10805 Pacifica Way
10805 Pacifica Way, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
3056 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE VERY SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT, 4 BEDS AND 4 BATHS BRAND NEW HOME IN THIS AMAZIN CASCATA COMMUNITY. WITH WONDERFUL SCHOOLS IN THE AREA.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
7445 NW 109th Way
7445 Northwest 109th Avenue, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3004 sqft
GORGEOUS 5/4 EVERYTHING BRAND NEW, ENJOY THIS TRANQUIL PARADISE, PERFECT FOR YOU FAMILY, SOME OF THE BEST SCHOOLS IN BROWARD COUNTY, TOP OF THE LINE GE APPLIANCES, MARBLE FLOORS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE,SCREENED-IN SWIMMING POOL AND JACUZZI , ONE
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5315 NW 117th Ave
5315 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1816 sqft
ASSOCIATION REQUIRES A MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE AND MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT! Rarely available rental opportunity in the desirable gated community of Enclave in Wyndham Lakes.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4745 NW 114th Dr
4745 Northwest 114th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1805 sqft
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home is located in the highly sought after Kensington community.
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLParkland, FLMargate, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLauderhill, FLOakland Park, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLWeston, FLLighthouse Point, FLWilton Manors, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLBroadview Park, FLHighland Beach, FLDania Beach, FLCooper City, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLWellington, FL