Apartment List
/
FL
/
parkland
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM

258 Furnished Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL

Furnished apartments in Parkland can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furni... Read Guide >

1 of 67

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
7833 NW 124th Ter
7833 Northwest 124th Terrace, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2244 sqft
Immaculate lakefront home in exclusive Heron Bay. Features include a fabulous upgraded kitchen with granite countertops & backsplash, soft close cabinets & drawers & a large snack bar.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
7273 NW 68th Dr
7273 Northwest 68th Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Waterfront 5 bedroom house, two car garage and large swimming pool , located in gated community. Available for seasonal or annual rent. Pool, jacuzzi, large garden. Fully furnished and equipped. Amazing location - close to TOP Schools of Parkland.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
9780 Marina Blvd
9780 Southwest 18th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LOCATION, LOCATION! SEASONAL RENTAL!!...Close to beaches, stores, restaurants, movies, and golf courses. Furnished, Clean and bright 2/2 apartment. Great condo community with newly built saltwater pool 49' X 20'. Plus newly built SPA. club house.
Results within 5 miles of Parkland
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,160
1985 sqft
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
7897 Golf Circle Dr
7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
920 sqft
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
12 Grantham D
12 Grantham D, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL, CLEAN AND READY FOR ITS NEW TENANTS...

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
340 Durham J
340 Durham B, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
703 sqft
CORNER CONDO IN A OVER 55 COMMUNITY..FULLY FURNISHED, (MAY CONSIDER REMOVING THE FURNISHINGS) CLEAN HOME IN THE DESIRABLE DURHAM AREA OF CENTURY VILLAGE. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT AND CENTRAL A/C.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Gardens
6870 Royal Palm Blvd
6870 Royal Palm Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
wOw! Unit 114. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished condo in a very active 55+ community. Ground floor unit on the canal with tile throughout, eat-in kitchen, screened in patio with common laundry on the floor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5860 W Sample Rd
5860 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1315 sqft
NICE AND SPACIOUS RENTAL PROPERTY, 3/2, 1-CAR GARAGE, RECENTLY PAINTED AND PARTIALLY FURNISHED. BEAUTIFUL PARK-LIKE SETTING POINCIANA PLACE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CITY OF CORAL SPRINGS, CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS E PLENTY OF SHOPPING.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
93 Tilford E
93 Tilford, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
588 sqft
DARLING 1 BEDROOM ,1 BATH GROUND FLOOR ANNUAL RENTAL IN LOVELY TILFORD E. TILE THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW QUIET A/C, UPDATED BATH, FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW KITCHEN W/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PARTIALLY FURNISHED, BUT NEGOITABLE TO REMOVE.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
385 MARKHAM R
385 Markham Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
GROUND FLOOR CORNER, CLEAN & BRIGHT, FURNISHED, ALMOST NEW FURNITURE, ALL CERAMIC, ENCLOSED PATIO, CLUBHOUSE, 3 TV'S, WIFI INCLUDED, 14 SATELLITE POOLS & HEATED INDOOR POOL/SAUNA IN CLUBHOUSE, STATE-OF THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, 1500 SEAT THEATER WITH

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deer Creek
89 Deer Creek Rd
89 Deer Creek Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
952 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME, WITH AN ADDED BENEFIT OF JUST 5 MILES TO THE BEACH. THIS LOVELY, FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 CAN BE RENTED FOR THE SEASON IMMEDIATELY UNTIL DEC 13TH 2020. LOTS OF RESTAURANTS CLOSE BY, MOVIE THEATER AND STORES. NO PETS.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
51 Tilford C
51 Tilford D, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
WATERFRONT, 1ST FLOOR, 2/1.5, with lovely water views in tranquil Tilford area. Turn-key furnished with modern furniture. Tiled throughout, beautifully renovated bathrooms, master bathroom has stall shower.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
146 Lyndhurst G
146 Lyndhurst G, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Prime, OFF-SEASON, Lyndhurst, 1st floor, 2/1.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3403 Bimini Ln
3403 Bimini Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1354 sqft
LARGE 2/2 FURNISHED APARTMENT. GREAT VIEW. EASY TO SHOW ON LOCKBOX. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2802 Victoria Way
2802 Victoria Way, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 2BEDROOM/2BATH WITH GREAT VIEW. EASY TO SHOW ON LOCKBOX. MAKE OFFER. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCUUP 55+

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3404 Bimini Ln
3404 Bimini Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1162 sqft
LOVELY FURNISHED 2/2 CONDO WITH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE YOUR UNIT AND ON THE FIRST FLOOR. ENCLOSED PATIO, A VERY COZY AND COMFORTABLE UNIT. JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE AND TOOTHBRUSH. THE RENT INCLUDES FREE BASIC CABLE TV.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deer Creek
261 Deer Creek Blvd
261 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1107 sqft
This is your Summer Home! Come enjoy this totally renovated beautifully furnished off season Rental. This first floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located in Deercreek a quiet and private community.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6502 VIA REGINA
6502 Via Regina, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1108 sqft
NICELY RENOVATED 2 BEDS, 2 BATHS CORNER CONDO, COMPLETELY FURNISHED FROM SOUP TO NUTS!! 1200 SQ. FT.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2103 Lucaya Bnd
2103 Lucaya Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
Furnished and ready for Annual rental beginning August 1st. 1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with laminate flooring throughout, patio faces the garden and has a pool view. Pool is located right behind your building .

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6589 Burning Wood Dr
6589 Burning Wood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Also available furnished for $1,975 per month, there is a $25.00 charge for lost keys 55+ community, no occupants under 16 years of age Garden View, accordion storm shutters, glass enclosed Florida room Community Pools just steps away from the unit

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2249 SW 15th St
2249 Southwest 15th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
MAN GATED COMMUNITY, FULLY FURNISHED, 2/2 BEDROOMS AT DESIRABLE MEADOWRIDGE CONDO WITH POOL/CLUBHOUSE, GARDEN AND AMAZING LAKE VIEW FROM SECOND FLOOR CORNER UNIT. RENTAL IS FULLY FURNISHED AND INCLUDES, CABLE, WATER AND ASSOCIATION FEES.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2257 SW 15th St
2257 Southwest 15th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
You don't want to miss this opportunity to rent a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom newly partially furnished condo located on the first floor in one of the most sought out areas in Deerfield Beach. Only 10 minutes from the beach and shopping centers.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
8064 Copenhagen Way
8064 Copenhagen Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1765 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 PLUS DEN/OFFICE FOR RENT.COMPLETELY FURNISHED. 1765 SQ. FT. UNDER AIR. SUPER CLEAN. LARGE CORNER LOT. EAT IN KITCHEN. INSIDE UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER. TASTEFULLY FURNISHED. 2 CAR GARAGE. COVERED PATIO.KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM.
City Guide for Parkland, FL

True to its name, Parkland, Florida resembles a park. And why not? Zoning laws make sure that it retains its park-like appearance.

Parkland is a member of Broward County in Florida and a part of the Pompano Beach Metropolitan Statistical Area where Miami and Fort Lauderdale are also joining members. According to the 2010 census, the city has 23,962 persons living there. It is neighbor to Palm Beach and Broward counties while Boca Raton is to the north of it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Parkland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Parkland, FL

Furnished apartments in Parkland can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Parkland as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

Similar Pages

Parkland 3 Bedroom ApartmentsParkland Apartments with BalconiesParkland Apartments with GaragesParkland Apartments with Gyms
Parkland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParkland Apartments with ParkingParkland Apartments with PoolsParkland Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Parkland Dog Friendly ApartmentsParkland Pet Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL
Sweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heron Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College