143 Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL with garage

Parkland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

1 Unit Available
10906 NW 62nd Ct
10906 Northwest 62nd Court, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2756 sqft
No Association approval! AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 Well kept 4 Bedrooms + Loft and 3 Full Bathrooms. Private large Backyard. Master Suite downstairs and additional bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms with a full bath Upstairs.

1 Unit Available
7406 NW 61st Ter
7406 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2030 sqft
Magnificent water front corner townhouse for rent in highly desirable Parkland location. Freshly painted, bright and clean. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a den/storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet on the first floor.

Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
8025 NW 127th Lane
8025 Northwest 127th Lane, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1401 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom- 2 bath coach home in Heron Bay. Features include: Granite countertops, open kitchen, screened in patio with a quiet lake view, garage, laundry room, and Heron Bay's clubhouse. HOA approval is required and NO pets are allowed.

1 Unit Available
7929 NW 82nd Ter
7929 Northwest 82nd Terrace, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,700
3263 sqft
Home also listed for sale! 2.5 acres of tropical paradise in the heart of Parkland. The custom built main house offers a private gate, 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 full baths, a game room, and a large family room with 5800 sqft.

1 Unit Available
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3372 sqft
Available 01/20/2020 GOOD CREDIT AND PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED TO RENT Wont last long! Homes in Parkland are High Demand This property features a three-car garage, a beautiful fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting, and tile, hardwood, and

1 Unit Available
6020 NW 61st Mnr
6020 Northwest 61st Manor, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,835
2753 sqft
This gorgeous house is better than your dream home! Features includes a two-car garage with sparkling tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior.

Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
12540 NW 79th Mnr
12540 Northwest 79th Manor, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Expanded St, Jonh's Model fully remodeled on PVT lot. This is an spectacular house with plenty of natural light that features an open concept.

1 Unit Available
10745 Estuary Dr
10745 Estuary Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Amazing opportunity to experience the luxury lifestyle in the newest development in Parkland Cascata is well underway. You have the unique opportunity to experience renting a new home in the Chateau caliber homes with amazing water view.

1 Unit Available
7525 NW 61st Ter
7525 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT 2/2, 1-CG. PRIVATE SCREENED COVERED PATIO. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE FOR YOUR PRIVATE EVENTS. 2 DOGS UNDER 50 LBS ALLOWED BUT NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.

1 Unit Available
10840 Northwest 73rd Court
10840 Northwest 73rd Court, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1874 sqft
10840 Northwest 73rd Court Apt #1D, Parkland, FL 33076 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
7844 NW 123 Avenue
7844 NW 123rd Ave, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2056 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 6/8/2020 ONLY - Beautiful Waterfront Home in Heron Bay with New refrigerator and microwave.

Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
7789 NW 112th Way
7789 Northwest 112th Way, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant and comfortable property, ideal for large families, luxury finishes. incredible family area. enjoy sunrise and sunset from your bed. Pool and water view. Patio, balcony and corridor. A room on the first floor. Parking up to 9 cars.

Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
8072 NW 123rd Terrace
8072 Northwest 123rd Terrace, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
3762 sqft
*UPGRADED WITH DESIGNER TILE THRU OUT LAID ON DIAGONAL* CUSTOM WOOD CABINETRY IN KITCHEN WITH PULL OUTS * UPGRADED GRANITE* PRIVATE LOT * BEST SCHOOLS* HUGE CLUB* THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!! JUNIOR SUITE ON SECOND FLOOR* HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN * MASTER PLUS

1 Unit Available
10350 Lake Vista Ct
10350 Lake Vista Court, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
A Rare Find, This Gorgeous 4 BR, 4 BA Home On Corner Fenced Lot W/The Best Lake Views In Mira Lago.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
39 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Heron Bay
20 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Windham
22 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.

1 Unit Available
22388 Thousand Pines Ln
22388 Thousand Pines Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPECTACULAR CORNER TONWHOME!! Two story spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome in the beautiful West Boca - Logger's Run area.Biggest model on the community.

Holiday City at Boca Raton
1 Unit Available
10720 Eureka St
10720 Eureka Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1399 sqft
BOCA RATON FL--PALMETTO PINES----3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND POOL----ALL TILE----PETS OK WITH NON REF DEPOSIT BASED ON BREED----1ST LAST AND SECURITY REQUIRED----EASY TO SHOW

Windham
1 Unit Available
5315 NW 117th Ave
5315 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1816 sqft
ASSOCIATION REQUIRES A MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE AND MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT SO NO SECTION 8 - NO EXCEPTIONS. Rarely available rental opportunity in the desirable gated community of Enclave in Wyndham Lakes.

1 Unit Available
22294 Woodspring Dr
22294 Woodspring Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1442 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1 car garage townhome in well demanded Timberwalk of Boca Raton. Completely upgraded and spacious with modern flooring throughout. Large eat-in white kitchen with granite countertops.

Coral Creek
1 Unit Available
5085 NW 57th Way
5085 Northwest 57th Way, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2762 sqft
Spacious open floor plan 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage with pool & spa on a lake. Office can be used as 5th bedroom or den. Volume ceilings, with plenty of natural light in this open floor plan! Porcelain tiled floors throughout.

Kensington
1 Unit Available
4745 NW 114th Dr
4745 Northwest 114th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1805 sqft
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home is located in the highly sought after Kensington community.
City Guide for Parkland, FL

True to its name, Parkland, Florida resembles a park. And why not? Zoning laws make sure that it retains its park-like appearance.

Parkland is a member of Broward County in Florida and a part of the Pompano Beach Metropolitan Statistical Area where Miami and Fort Lauderdale are also joining members. According to the 2010 census, the city has 23,962 persons living there. It is neighbor to Palm Beach and Broward counties while Boca Raton is to the north of it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Parkland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Parkland, FL

Parkland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

