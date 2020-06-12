270 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL

/
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
7400 North Cypresshead Drive
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL 33067 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6020 NW 61st Mnr
6020 Northwest 61st Manor, Parkland, FL
This gorgeous house is better than your dream home! Features includes a two-car garage with sparkling tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Parkland, FL
Available 01/20/2020 GOOD CREDIT AND PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED TO RENT Wont last long! Homes in Parkland are High Demand This property features a three-car garage, a beautiful fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting, and tile, hardwood, and
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
11655 NW 71st Place
11655 Northwest 71st Place, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2611 sqft
Nice Home in Heron Bay, Parkland - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOM. THIS PROPERTY WITH WATER VIEW LOCATED IN BAY COVE IN HERON BAY, GATED COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE CLUBHOUSES.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10906 NW 62nd Ct
10906 Northwest 62nd Court, Parkland, FL
No Association approval! AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 Well kept 4 Bedrooms + Loft and 3 Full Bathrooms. Private large Backyard. Master Suite downstairs and additional bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms with a full bath Upstairs.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7406 NW 61st Ter
7406 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
Magnificent water front corner townhouse for rent in highly desirable Parkland location. Freshly painted, bright and clean. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a den/storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet on the first floor.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10805 Pacifica Way
10805 Pacifica Way, Parkland, FL
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE VERY SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT, 4 BEDS AND 4 BATHS BRAND NEW HOME IN THIS AMAZIN CASCATA COMMUNITY. WITH WONDERFUL SCHOOLS IN THE AREA.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7410 NW 108th Ave
7410 Northwest 108th Way, Parkland, FL
GORGEOUS 4/3/1, EVERTYHING BRAND NEW, BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY THIS TRANQUIL PARADAISE, PERFECT FOR YOU FAMILY,.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7445 NW 109th Way
7445 Northwest 109th Avenue, Parkland, FL
GORGEOUS 5/4 EVERYTHING BRAND NEW, ENJOY THIS TRANQUIL PARADISE, PERFECT FOR YOU FAMILY, SOME OF THE BEST SCHOOLS IN BROWARD COUNTY, TOP OF THE LINE GE APPLIANCES, MARBLE FLOORS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE,SCREENED-IN SWIMMING POOL AND JACUZZI , ONE
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
8025 NW 127th Lane
8025 Northwest 127th Lane, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1401 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom- 2 bath coach home in Heron Bay. Features include: Granite countertops, open kitchen, screened in patio with a quiet lake view, garage, laundry room, and Heron Bay's clubhouse. HOA approval is required and NO pets are allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
12141 NW 73RD ST
12141 Northwest 73rd Street, Parkland, FL
Spacious waterfront pool home on a cul-de-sac featuring a 3cg, tile floors in the living area, an open updated kitchen with granite counters and a snack bar, a jacuzzi tub in the master bath, and a great fenced backyard with a covered patio and open
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7929 NW 82nd Ter
7929 Northwest 82nd Terrace, Parkland, FL
Home also listed for sale! 2.5 acres of tropical paradise in the heart of Parkland. The custom built main house offers a private gate, 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 full baths, a game room, and a large family room with 5800 sqft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
10890 NW 80th Cir
10890 Northwest 80th Circle, Parkland, FL
Best Deal In Heron Bay! 3500 sq. ft 2-story Home on the preserve with High ceilings. 4 Bedrooms + Loft.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
7980 NW 126th Ter
7980 Northwest 126th Terrace, Parkland, FL
5 bedroom, 3 bath 2-story home with fenced yard in Sable Pointe! Master bedroom plus additional bedroom on first floor. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10385 CAMEILLA ST
10385 Camelia Street, Parkland, FL
Gorgeous Toll Brother's home located in the prestigious community of Parkland Golf and Country Club! This home features 4 bed/3bath, updated kitchen, swimming pool, over-sized yard, tile floors down stairs & wood floors up stairs, down stairs
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10725 Pacifica Way
10725 Pacifica Way, Parkland, FL
Welcome to sunny south Florida in this Estate Collection new home. Cascata Miralago, Parkland. Chefs kitchen with a stainless appliances an granite countertops. Wood cabinets, wall oven. Five bedrooms and three and a half baths.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10745 Estuary Dr
10745 Estuary Drive, Parkland, FL
Amazing opportunity to experience the luxury lifestyle in the newest development in Parkland Cascata is well underway. You have the unique opportunity to experience renting a new home in the Chateau caliber homes with amazing water view.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
10230 Northwest 60th Place
10230 Northwest 60th Place, Parkland, FL
10230 Northwest 60th Place, Parkland, FL 33076 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
10840 Northwest 73rd Court
10840 Northwest 73rd Court, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1874 sqft
10840 Northwest 73rd Court Apt #1D, Parkland, FL 33076 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
7844 NW 123 Avenue
7844 NW 123rd Ave, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2056 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 6/8/2020 ONLY - Beautiful Waterfront Home in Heron Bay with New refrigerator and microwave.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6155 NW 77th Place
6155 Northwest 77th Place, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1892 sqft
BEST Parkland Rental! Roof & AC replacement less than one year.
1 of 71
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
7789 NW 112th Way
7789 Northwest 112th Way, Parkland, FL
Elegant and comfortable property, ideal for large families, luxury finishes. incredible family area. enjoy sunrise and sunset from your bed. Pool and water view. Patio, balcony and corridor. A room on the first floor. Parking up to 9 cars.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
8072 NW 123rd Terrace
8072 Northwest 123rd Terrace, Parkland, FL
*UPGRADED WITH DESIGNER TILE THRU OUT LAID ON DIAGONAL* CUSTOM WOOD CABINETRY IN KITCHEN WITH PULL OUTS * UPGRADED GRANITE* PRIVATE LOT * BEST SCHOOLS* HUGE CLUB* THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!! JUNIOR SUITE ON SECOND FLOOR* HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN * MASTER PLUS
