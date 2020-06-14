Apartment List
/
FL
/
parkland
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 PM

178 Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Parkland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3372 sqft
Available 01/20/2020 GOOD CREDIT AND PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED TO RENT Wont last long! Homes in Parkland are High Demand This property features a three-car garage, a beautiful fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting, and tile, hardwood, and

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10906 NW 62nd Ct
10906 Northwest 62nd Court, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2756 sqft
No Association approval! AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 Well kept 4 Bedrooms + Loft and 3 Full Bathrooms. Private large Backyard. Master Suite downstairs and additional bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms with a full bath Upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7410 NW 108th Ave
7410 Northwest 108th Way, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2658 sqft
GORGEOUS 4/3/1, EVERTYHING BRAND NEW, BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY THIS TRANQUIL PARADAISE, PERFECT FOR YOU FAMILY,.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7445 NW 109th Way
7445 Northwest 109th Avenue, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3004 sqft
GORGEOUS 5/4 EVERYTHING BRAND NEW, ENJOY THIS TRANQUIL PARADISE, PERFECT FOR YOU FAMILY, SOME OF THE BEST SCHOOLS IN BROWARD COUNTY, TOP OF THE LINE GE APPLIANCES, MARBLE FLOORS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE,SCREENED-IN SWIMMING POOL AND JACUZZI , ONE

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10385 CAMEILLA ST
10385 Camelia Street, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2700 sqft
Gorgeous Toll Brother's home located in the prestigious community of Parkland Golf and Country Club! This home features 4 bed/3bath, updated kitchen, swimming pool, over-sized yard, tile floors down stairs & wood floors up stairs, down stairs

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10350 Lake Vista Ct
10350 Lake Vista Court, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
A Rare Find, This Gorgeous 4 BR, 4 BA Home On Corner Fenced Lot W/The Best Lake Views In Mira Lago.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Heron Bay
21 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Winston Park
12 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
39 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Windham
22 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
22388 Thousand Pines Ln
22388 Thousand Pines Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPECTACULAR CORNER TONWHOME!! Two story spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome in the beautiful West Boca - Logger's Run area.Biggest model on the community.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Windham
1 Unit Available
5315 NW 117th Ave
5315 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1816 sqft
ASSOCIATION REQUIRES A MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE AND MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT SO NO SECTION 8 - NO EXCEPTIONS. Rarely available rental opportunity in the desirable gated community of Enclave in Wyndham Lakes.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5757 NW 49th Ln
5757 Northwest 49th Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3034 sqft
Spectacular 5 bedrooms and four bathrooms with an stunning pool/lake view. Formal living/dining room and family room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances and a snack bar.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
5913 NW 117 DR
5913 Northwest 117th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2470 sqft
Call Listing Agent Daniel Loredo PA for special, easy to show instructions. All Parkland schools! Elem/Middle/High. Two year lease preferred. Newer built better than new huge two story 3Br 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Windham
1 Unit Available
5315 Northwest 126th Avenue
5315 NW 126th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2526 sqft
5315 Northwest 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Parkland
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1498 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1743 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Deer Creek
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Lakeview
8 Units Available
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
City Guide for Parkland, FL

True to its name, Parkland, Florida resembles a park. And why not? Zoning laws make sure that it retains its park-like appearance.

Parkland is a member of Broward County in Florida and a part of the Pompano Beach Metropolitan Statistical Area where Miami and Fort Lauderdale are also joining members. According to the 2010 census, the city has 23,962 persons living there. It is neighbor to Palm Beach and Broward counties while Boca Raton is to the north of it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Parkland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Parkland, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Parkland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Parkland 3 BedroomsParkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with GarageParkland Apartments with Gym
Parkland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParkland Apartments with ParkingParkland Apartments with Pool
Parkland Apartments with Washer-DryerParkland Dog Friendly ApartmentsParkland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL
Sweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heron Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College