Apartment List
/
FL
/
parkland
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

235 Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parkland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6531 NW 98th Dr
6531 Northwest 98th Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2657 sqft
Gorgeous home exquisitely decorated to perfection located in sought after Meadow Run in Parkland! This beauty is a must see! 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms everything custom-made from the driveway to new flooring, to cabinetry installed in each

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6111 NW 58th Way
6111 Northwest 58th Way, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2298 sqft
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio and

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7537 Old Thyme Ct
7537 Old Thyme Court, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2288 sqft
Renovated unit with new kitchen,baths,floors closet organizers. Tons of storage plus the Country Club lifestyle. Private neighborhood sports club access included. Golf is available for extra cost.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10485 S Lago Vista Cir
10485 S 0 Lago Vista Cir, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Modern, sleek 5/4.5 2-story smart home w/3-car garage in new Cascata Presidential community. Home is on over sized premium lake lot. All homes in this street are completed.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7273 NW 68th Dr
7273 Northwest 68th Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Waterfront 5 bedroom house, two car garage and large swimming pool , located in gated community. Available for seasonal or annual rent. Pool, jacuzzi, large garden. Fully furnished and equipped. Amazing location - close to TOP Schools of Parkland.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7525 NW 61ST TER.
7525 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
UNIQUELY UPGRADED 3-BEDROOM UNIT WITH ATTACHED 1-CAR GARAGE. 100% FLOOR COVERAGE WITH GORGEOUS, LARGE (16"x 32") WHITE, PORCELAIN PLANK TILE.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9583 TOWN PARC CIR N
9583 Town Parc Circle North, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
TOWN PARC AT MIRALAGO, A LUXURY GATED COMMUNITY IN THE DESIRABLE FAMILY ORIENTED CITY OF PARKLAND. AN OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE & ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE, 3 BDRS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE & BEST OF ALL A BREATH TAKING PRIVATE LAKE VIEW.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
8109 NW 127th Ln
8109 Northwest 127th Lane, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This 3/2 second floor coach home is going through a major remodel including completely new floors, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, bath and kitchen improvements, new washer & dryer and other details.

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10745 Estuary Dr
10745 Estuary Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Amazing opportunity to experience the luxury lifestyle in the newest development in Parkland Cascata is well underway. You have the unique opportunity to experience renting a new home in the Chateau caliber homes with amazing water view.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
10840 Northwest 73rd Court
10840 Northwest 73rd Court, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1874 sqft
10840 Northwest 73rd Court Apt #1D, Parkland, FL 33076 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
7844 NW 123 Avenue
7844 NW 123rd Ave, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2056 sqft
HOUSE WILL BE PAINTED, PROFESSIONALLY SANITIZED AND CARPETS REPLACED - Beautiful Waterfront Home in Heron Bay with New refrigerator and microwave.

1 of 71

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
7789 NW 112th Way
7789 Northwest 112th Way, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant and comfortable property, ideal for large families, luxury finishes. incredible family area. enjoy sunrise and sunset from your bed. Pool and water view. Patio, balcony and corridor. A room on the first floor. Parking up to 9 cars.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
12771 NW 83rd Ct
12771 NW 83rd Ct, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1524 sqft
3BED 2BATH WITH GARAGE IN PERSTIGOUS HERON BAY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN ALL LIVING AREAS, LAMINATE FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS, GOURMET CHEFS KITCHEN FEATURING 42" WOOD CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WINE CHILLER.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
8205 NW 128th Ln
8205 Northwest 128th Lane, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1524 sqft
ENJOY THE ENDLESS VIEWS OF THE EVERGLADES FROM YOUR SCREENED BALCONY! Spacious 3 bedroom/2 full bathroom coach home with attached 1 car garage. Open floor plan with tile throughout the living areas and wood floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8179 Bradford Way
8179 Bradford Way, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
This spacious, must-see 2014 has over 60k in upgrades, and is nestled on a quiet, over-sized corner lot.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6498 NW 80th Dr
6498 Northwest 80th Drive, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1852 sqft
Parkland lakefront - Mayfair Subdivision 3 bed - 2 bath, 2 car garage, granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Master bath has a Roman Tub & His and Hers Sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Winston Park
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
32 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
31 Units Available
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
23 Units Available
Heron Bay
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,701
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
29 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Parkland, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parkland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Parkland 3 BedroomsParkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with GarageParkland Apartments with Gym
Parkland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParkland Apartments with ParkingParkland Apartments with PoolParkland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Parkland Dog Friendly ApartmentsParkland Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL
Sweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heron Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College