/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
138 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6111 NW 58th Way
6111 Northwest 58th Way, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2298 sqft
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio and
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
10230 Northwest 60th Place
10230 Northwest 60th Place, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
3358 sqft
10230 Northwest 60th Place, Parkland, FL 33076 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
7400 North Cypresshead Drive
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3532 sqft
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL 33067 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
10745 Estuary Dr
10745 Estuary Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Amazing opportunity to experience the luxury lifestyle in the newest development in Parkland Cascata is well underway. You have the unique opportunity to experience renting a new home in the Chateau caliber homes with amazing water view.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
10840 Northwest 73rd Court
10840 Northwest 73rd Court, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1874 sqft
10840 Northwest 73rd Court Apt #1D, Parkland, FL 33076 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
12782 NW 83rd CT
12782 NW 83rd Ct, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1401 sqft
Parkland Lifestyle at Affordable Prices A+ School - Property Id: 102131 BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOME.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6790 NW 83rd Ter
6790 Northwest 83rd Terrace, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
5454 sqft
Excellent Schools (rated 10) This single family home offers a fully gated resident on 1 acre. The 2 downstairs bedrooms have walk-In closets and Full Baths.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Winston Park
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
32 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
14 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
31 Units Available
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
23 Units Available
Heron Bay
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,701
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4839 NW 58th Mnr
4839 Northwest 58th Manor, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1318 sqft
If you have ever rented a home before then you know that the 2 most important factors are a landlord who cares & a well cared for home.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10225 Sleepy Brooke Way
10225 Sleepy Brook Way, Watergate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home with large shed in back of property. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms! No HOA, quick move in!
1 of 11
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday City at Boca Raton
10720 Eureka St
10720 Eureka Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1399 sqft
BOCA RATON FL--PALMETTO PINES----3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND POOL----ALL TILE----PETS OK WITH NON REF DEPOSIT BASED ON BREED----1ST LAST AND SECURITY REQUIRED----EASY TO SHOW
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
3733 Lancewood Dr
3733 Lancewood Drive, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,579
2863 sqft
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, charming curb appeal, and a lush lawn, while the backyard is complete with an enclosed patio area for your outdoor enjoyment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windham
5219 NW 117th Ave
5219 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
2278 sqft
Yes!! Move in with as low first months rent and security deposit!!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
5202 NW 54th Ave
5202 Northwest 54th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Winston Park is a must see. This property is located in the heart of Coconut Creek.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Creek
5782 NW 48th Dr
5782 Northwest 48th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
YES! MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT!! THIS GORGEOUS 4 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN CORAL SPRING!! Lovely 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split plan plus Bonus Room with plenty of light which can be used as office or
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
5442 NW 54th Dr
5442 Northwest 54th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,680
1855 sqft
Come see this POOL HOME with modern living, nicely maintained with great upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership. All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.
Similar Pages
Parkland 3 BedroomsParkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with GarageParkland Apartments with Gym
Parkland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParkland Apartments with ParkingParkland Apartments with PoolParkland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL