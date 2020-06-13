Apartment List
350 Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
12540 NW 79th Mnr
12540 Northwest 79th Manor, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Expanded St, Jonh's Model fully remodeled on PVT lot. This is an spectacular house with plenty of natural light that features an open concept.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10906 NW 62nd Ct
10906 Northwest 62nd Court, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2756 sqft
No Association approval! AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 Well kept 4 Bedrooms + Loft and 3 Full Bathrooms. Private large Backyard. Master Suite downstairs and additional bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms with a full bath Upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7406 NW 61st Ter
7406 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2030 sqft
Magnificent water front corner townhouse for rent in highly desirable Parkland location. Freshly painted, bright and clean. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a den/storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet on the first floor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
8025 NW 127th Lane
8025 Northwest 127th Lane, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1401 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom- 2 bath coach home in Heron Bay. Features include: Granite countertops, open kitchen, screened in patio with a quiet lake view, garage, laundry room, and Heron Bay's clubhouse. HOA approval is required and NO pets are allowed.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
6901 NW 117th Ave
6901 Northwest 117th Avenue, Parkland, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,000
5166 sqft
Gorgeous 6 Bed+ Office + Huge Bonus Room & 5 Full Baths in Heron Bay's prestigious Olde Brooke subdivision. Best Golf Course & Lake Views! Heated Pool & Spa. Marble floors w/ winding marble staircase w/wrought iron rails.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
10890 NW 80th Cir
10890 Northwest 80th Circle, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3032 sqft
Best Deal In Heron Bay! 3500 sq. ft 2-story Home on the preserve with High ceilings. 4 Bedrooms + Loft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10385 CAMEILLA ST
10385 Camelia Street, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2700 sqft
Gorgeous Toll Brother's home located in the prestigious community of Parkland Golf and Country Club! This home features 4 bed/3bath, updated kitchen, swimming pool, over-sized yard, tile floors down stairs & wood floors up stairs, down stairs

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6020 NW 61st Mnr
6020 Northwest 61st Manor, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,835
2753 sqft
This gorgeous house is better than your dream home! Features includes a two-car garage with sparkling tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3372 sqft
Available 01/20/2020 GOOD CREDIT AND PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED TO RENT Wont last long! Homes in Parkland are High Demand This property features a three-car garage, a beautiful fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting, and tile, hardwood, and

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10745 Estuary Dr
10745 Estuary Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Amazing opportunity to experience the luxury lifestyle in the newest development in Parkland Cascata is well underway. You have the unique opportunity to experience renting a new home in the Chateau caliber homes with amazing water view.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7525 NW 61st Ter
7525 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT 2/2, 1-CG. PRIVATE SCREENED COVERED PATIO. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE FOR YOUR PRIVATE EVENTS. 2 DOGS UNDER 50 LBS ALLOWED BUT NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
10840 Northwest 73rd Court
10840 Northwest 73rd Court, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1874 sqft
10840 Northwest 73rd Court Apt #1D, Parkland, FL 33076 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
7844 NW 123 Avenue
7844 NW 123rd Ave, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2056 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 6/8/2020 ONLY - Beautiful Waterfront Home in Heron Bay with New refrigerator and microwave.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6155 NW 77th Place
6155 Northwest 77th Place, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1892 sqft
BEST Parkland Rental! Roof & AC replacement less than one year.

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
7789 NW 112th Way
7789 Northwest 112th Way, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant and comfortable property, ideal for large families, luxury finishes. incredible family area. enjoy sunrise and sunset from your bed. Pool and water view. Patio, balcony and corridor. A room on the first floor. Parking up to 9 cars.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
8072 NW 123rd Terrace
8072 Northwest 123rd Terrace, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
3762 sqft
*UPGRADED WITH DESIGNER TILE THRU OUT LAID ON DIAGONAL* CUSTOM WOOD CABINETRY IN KITCHEN WITH PULL OUTS * UPGRADED GRANITE* PRIVATE LOT * BEST SCHOOLS* HUGE CLUB* THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!! JUNIOR SUITE ON SECOND FLOOR* HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN * MASTER PLUS

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10350 Lake Vista Ct
10350 Lake Vista Court, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
A Rare Find, This Gorgeous 4 BR, 4 BA Home On Corner Fenced Lot W/The Best Lake Views In Mira Lago.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Heron Bay
22 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
33 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Windham
24 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Turtle Run
12 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sandalfoot Cove
2 Units Available
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
A Great Community in Boca Raton! The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Parkland, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Parkland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

