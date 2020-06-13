139 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL
True to its name, Parkland, Florida resembles a park. And why not? Zoning laws make sure that it retains its park-like appearance.
Parkland is a member of Broward County in Florida and a part of the Pompano Beach Metropolitan Statistical Area where Miami and Fort Lauderdale are also joining members. According to the 2010 census, the city has 23,962 persons living there. It is neighbor to Palm Beach and Broward counties while Boca Raton is to the north of it.
Finding an apartment in Parkland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.