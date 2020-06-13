139 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Parkland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue
6210 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3372 sqft
Available 01/20/2020 GOOD CREDIT AND PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED TO RENT Wont last long! Homes in Parkland are High Demand This property features a three-car garage, a beautiful fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting, and tile, hardwood, and

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
11655 NW 71st Place
11655 Northwest 71st Place, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2500 sqft
Nice Home in Heron Bay, Parkland - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOM. THIS PROPERTY WITH WATER VIEW LOCATED IN BAY COVE IN HERON BAY, GATED COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE CLUBHOUSES.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6020 NW 61st Mnr
6020 Northwest 61st Manor, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,835
2753 sqft
This gorgeous house is better than your dream home! Features includes a two-car garage with sparkling tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
7400 North Cypresshead Drive
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3532 sqft
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL 33067 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10745 Estuary Dr
10745 Estuary Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Amazing opportunity to experience the luxury lifestyle in the newest development in Parkland Cascata is well underway. You have the unique opportunity to experience renting a new home in the Chateau caliber homes with amazing water view.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7525 NW 61st Ter
7525 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT 2/2, 1-CG. PRIVATE SCREENED COVERED PATIO. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE FOR YOUR PRIVATE EVENTS. 2 DOGS UNDER 50 LBS ALLOWED BUT NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
10230 Northwest 60th Place
10230 Northwest 60th Place, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
3358 sqft
10230 Northwest 60th Place, Parkland, FL 33076 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
10840 Northwest 73rd Court
10840 Northwest 73rd Court, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1874 sqft
10840 Northwest 73rd Court Apt #1D, Parkland, FL 33076 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 22

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
12782 NW 83rd CT
12782 NW 83rd Ct, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1401 sqft
Parkland Lifestyle at Affordable Prices A+ School - Property Id: 102131 BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOME.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
33 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Winston Park
12 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
40 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Heron Bay
22 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
28 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Windham
22 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sandalfoot Cove
2 Units Available
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
A Great Community in Boca Raton! The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
4745 NW 114th Dr
4745 Northwest 114th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1805 sqft
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home is located in the highly sought after Kensington community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Creek
1 Unit Available
4715 NW 58th Ave
4715 Northwest 58th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
This beautiful home is located in CORAL CREEK of CORAL SPRINGS. Come see this Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath property. Close to great school, shopping and set back in a quiet neighborhood .

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5202 NW 54th Ave
5202 Northwest 54th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Winston Park is a must see. This property is located in the heart of Coconut Creek.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windham
1 Unit Available
5219 NW 117th Ave
5219 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
Yes!! Move in with as low first months rent and security deposit!!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5442 NW 54th Dr
5442 Northwest 54th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,680
1855 sqft
Come see this POOL HOME with modern living, nicely maintained with great upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership. All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.
City Guide for Parkland, FL

True to its name, Parkland, Florida resembles a park. And why not? Zoning laws make sure that it retains its park-like appearance.

Parkland is a member of Broward County in Florida and a part of the Pompano Beach Metropolitan Statistical Area where Miami and Fort Lauderdale are also joining members. According to the 2010 census, the city has 23,962 persons living there. It is neighbor to Palm Beach and Broward counties while Boca Raton is to the north of it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Parkland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Parkland, FL

Finding an apartment in Parkland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

