2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
249 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parkland, FL
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1165 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.
7525 NW 61st Ter
7525 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT 2/2, 1-CG. PRIVATE SCREENED COVERED PATIO. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE FOR YOUR PRIVATE EVENTS. 2 DOGS UNDER 50 LBS ALLOWED BUT NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.
Winston Park
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1185 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
944 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Heron Bay
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1405 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1297 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1207 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1133 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1222 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Sandalfoot Cove
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
A Great Community in Boca Raton! The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet.
Pine Ridge
8721 Wiles Rd
8721 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
984 sqft
Gorgeous completely remodeled lakefront 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept tiled apartment. Location Location Location, close to stores, shopping malls and expressway. Elevator in this three story building. Come see for yourself.
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
5550 NW 61st St
5550 Northwest 61st Street, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1073 sqft
Club Caribe a resort style community, located near highways, and shopping center. Man gated community and ground floor unit for easy moving and access. Association require 600 minimum credit score
The Dells
4105 Woodside Dr
4105 Woodside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
880 sqft
*VACANT* Rear unit with canal view. 2/2 unit with washer/dryer hookup, updated kitchen & bathrooms, tile floors throughout and 2019 roof. Pet friendly (under 25lbs). Water included. 2 parking spots. Close to shopping, dining, parks and schools.
9466 S Boca Cove Cir
9466 Boca Cove Cir, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Beautifully and fully renovated corner unit 2/2 apartment in a great location in west Boca. A Rated Schools. Near the turnpike and sawgrass expressway as well as shops and stores. Brand new stainless steel appliances.
9466 Boca Cove Circle
9466 Boca Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
AMAZING 2/2 in a great community! This BEAUTIFULLY remodeled condo is in AAA Rated school zone and gives you the opportunity to support your kids in their education! Community pool, gym, tennis courts, recreational center and more! 680 Credit
9810 Marina Boulevard
9810 Southwest 18th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
955 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9810 Marina Boulevard in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
9485 Boca Cove Circle
9485 Boca Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Great corner unit, first floor with canal view. No carpet, excellent schools, full size washer and dryer in the apartment. New kitchen and bathrooms. Very bright and airy unit.
10725 Sandalfoot Boulevard W
10725 Southwest Sandalfoot Boulevard, Watergate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
749 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Sandalfoot Cove on large lot. Quick move in! Lawn maintain included in rent!
9431 Boca Cove Cir
9431 Boca Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Come live in Boca Cove! Beautiful community near many shoppings and easy access. This unit has 2 bedroom 2 bathrooms in redone gated community. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Balcony overlooks the garden. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
10699 Sleepy Brook Way
10699 Sleepy Brook Way, Watergate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Remarks Public Remarks: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Boca Raton, FL. This home features beautiful tile and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and large driveway.
9915 Sandalfoot Boulevard
9915 Southwest 14th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
731 sqft
Amazing fully renovated apartment in West Boca , Sandalfoot area, 2beds 2 baths, new kitchen ,all new appliances, ready to move in . First floor with garden views.
22785 SW 66th Avenue
22785 Southwest 66th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
874 sqft
GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO ALL SHOPING CENTERS AND SCHOOLS AND TURNPKE-SAWGRASS EXIT
9780 Marina Blvd
9780 Southwest 18th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LOCATION, LOCATION! SEASONAL RENTAL!!...Close to beaches, stores, restaurants, movies, and golf courses. Furnished, Clean and bright 2/2 apartment. Great condo community with newly built saltwater pool 49' X 20'. Plus newly built SPA. club house.
