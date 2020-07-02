Amenities

One Bedroom, Park North at Cheney Place - PENDING - Light and Bright One Bedroom, One Bath Unit featuring hardwood floors, updated kitchen, balcony. Covered parking on same level. Appliances include Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer in unit. Enjoy all the amenities Park North has to offer 2 pools, Fitness Center, Clubhouse. High Speed Internet Packages available - 50 mb for $35/mth or 100 mb for $60/mth. Includes FREE Monthly Cleaning Service by Molly Maids with Full Price Offer. Water, Garbage, Sewer, Pest Control, Parking all included in monthly rent. Small Pets (under 20 lbs) allowed at owners discretion with $250 non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE1999871)