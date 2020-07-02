All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:15 PM

Park North at Cheney Place

860 N Orange Ave · No Longer Available
Location

860 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
One Bedroom, Park North at Cheney Place - PENDING - Light and Bright One Bedroom, One Bath Unit featuring hardwood floors, updated kitchen, balcony. Covered parking on same level. Appliances include Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer in unit. Enjoy all the amenities Park North has to offer 2 pools, Fitness Center, Clubhouse. High Speed Internet Packages available - 50 mb for $35/mth or 100 mb for $60/mth. Includes FREE Monthly Cleaning Service by Molly Maids with Full Price Offer. Water, Garbage, Sewer, Pest Control, Parking all included in monthly rent. Small Pets (under 20 lbs) allowed at owners discretion with $250 non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE1999871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park North at Cheney Place have any available units?
Park North at Cheney Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Park North at Cheney Place have?
Some of Park North at Cheney Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park North at Cheney Place currently offering any rent specials?
Park North at Cheney Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park North at Cheney Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Park North at Cheney Place is pet friendly.
Does Park North at Cheney Place offer parking?
Yes, Park North at Cheney Place offers parking.
Does Park North at Cheney Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park North at Cheney Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park North at Cheney Place have a pool?
Yes, Park North at Cheney Place has a pool.
Does Park North at Cheney Place have accessible units?
No, Park North at Cheney Place does not have accessible units.
Does Park North at Cheney Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park North at Cheney Place has units with dishwashers.

