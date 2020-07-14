All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

Lantower Grande Pines

11128 Grande Pines Circle · (407) 502-4669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$99 App/Admin Special On All Vacant Units + In-Person Self Guided & Virtual Tours Available
Location

11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL 32821

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5028 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,268

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11031 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 5132 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,543

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 5032 · Avail. now

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

See 16+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1211 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,966

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lantower Grande Pines.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
wine room
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Live the way you've always wanted and indulge your senses, where resort amenities and the choice of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes reflect the beautiful South Orlando, Florida. With amenities such as, SMART home technology, wood plank flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, modern clubhouse, unmatched views and access to countless attractions, sunroom, wine room, cabanas, a beautiful saltwater beach entry pool, and much more. At Lantower Grande Pines, our apartments are designed with you in mind. Lantower Grande Pines has it all featuring some of the unique amenities in the neighborhood with retail and restaurants. You can walk or jump on the I-Drive Trolley with a stop near Grande Pines, enjoy the World-Class shopping of the Mall at Millenia, The Florida Mall ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds ( ask leasing office for a complete list)
Parking Details: Open Parking , Detached Garages, Attached Garages. Other. Great detached and attached garages. Monitored resident decals. Spaces along the property. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Two types of storage unit sizes available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lantower Grande Pines have any available units?
Lantower Grande Pines has 30 units available starting at $1,268 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Lantower Grande Pines have?
Some of Lantower Grande Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lantower Grande Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Lantower Grande Pines is offering the following rent specials: $99 App/Admin Special On All Vacant Units + In-Person Self Guided & Virtual Tours Available
Is Lantower Grande Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Lantower Grande Pines is pet friendly.
Does Lantower Grande Pines offer parking?
Yes, Lantower Grande Pines offers parking.
Does Lantower Grande Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lantower Grande Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lantower Grande Pines have a pool?
Yes, Lantower Grande Pines has a pool.
Does Lantower Grande Pines have accessible units?
Yes, Lantower Grande Pines has accessible units.
Does Lantower Grande Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lantower Grande Pines has units with dishwashers.
