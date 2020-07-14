Amenities
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Live the way you've always wanted and indulge your senses, where resort amenities and the choice of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes reflect the beautiful South Orlando, Florida. With amenities such as, SMART home technology, wood plank flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, modern clubhouse, unmatched views and access to countless attractions, sunroom, wine room, cabanas, a beautiful saltwater beach entry pool, and much more. At Lantower Grande Pines, our apartments are designed with you in mind. Lantower Grande Pines has it all featuring some of the unique amenities in the neighborhood with retail and restaurants. You can walk or jump on the I-Drive Trolley with a stop near Grande Pines, enjoy the World-Class shopping of the Mall at Millenia, The Florida Mall ...