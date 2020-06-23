9941 Bennington Chase Dr.

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This five bedroom pool home is located in the Tivoli Woods community just off S. Econlockhatchee Trail and minutes to SR417, SR408, major shopping, dining, Medical City, Orlando International Airport and nearby schools. It includes a very spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and over 3100 square feet of living space, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and all the appliances, a nice master suite with his/her sinks, garden tub and walk-in closet, family room, sparkling pool with spa, BBQ pit and two car garage with pool and lawn service included.



