Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9941 Bennington Chase Dr.

9941 Bennington Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9941 Bennington Chase Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
bathtub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed05e79027 ----
AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This five bedroom pool home is located in the Tivoli Woods community just off S. Econlockhatchee Trail and minutes to SR417, SR408, major shopping, dining, Medical City, Orlando International Airport and nearby schools. It includes a very spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and over 3100 square feet of living space, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and all the appliances, a nice master suite with his/her sinks, garden tub and walk-in closet, family room, sparkling pool with spa, BBQ pit and two car garage with pool and lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. have any available units?
9941 Bennington Chase Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. have?
Some of 9941 Bennington Chase Dr.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9941 Bennington Chase Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. does offer parking.
Does 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. has a pool.
Does 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9941 Bennington Chase Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
