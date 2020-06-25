All apartments in Orlando
9910 Tivoli Villa Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:47 AM

9910 Tivoli Villa Drive

9910 Tivoli Villa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9910 Tivoli Villa Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Welcome home to the beautiful gate community at Crowntree Lakes! The residents in this community will have access to all amenities including playground, pool , and all other amenities. The front property has a enclosed porch that overlooks a beautiful pond and have brick paver drive and walk. You'll be located right near 417, and 528 ,Lee Vista Blvd, Publix, highly rated schools, shopping, restaurants, Orlando International Airport, Amhurst Park, LA Fitness, Walmart and so much more. This beautiful townhome on a conservation corner lot. The spacious open floor plan features carpet floors, modern light fixtures . Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, pantry space, bar top ,a pass through wall into the dining room. Upstairs you'll find a loft and a laundry room equipped with a front loading washer and dryer. The master suite with shower a private toilet, linen closet and walk in closet. Call today to schedule a showing of this beautiful townhome in a wonderful location before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive have any available units?
9910 Tivoli Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive have?
Some of 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9910 Tivoli Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive offer parking?
No, 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive has a pool.
Does 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9910 Tivoli Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.
