9910 Tivoli Villa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool

Welcome home to the beautiful gate community at Crowntree Lakes! The residents in this community will have access to all amenities including playground, pool , and all other amenities. The front property has a enclosed porch that overlooks a beautiful pond and have brick paver drive and walk. You'll be located right near 417, and 528 ,Lee Vista Blvd, Publix, highly rated schools, shopping, restaurants, Orlando International Airport, Amhurst Park, LA Fitness, Walmart and so much more. This beautiful townhome on a conservation corner lot. The spacious open floor plan features carpet floors, modern light fixtures . Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, pantry space, bar top ,a pass through wall into the dining room. Upstairs you'll find a loft and a laundry room equipped with a front loading washer and dryer. The master suite with shower a private toilet, linen closet and walk in closet. Call today to schedule a showing of this beautiful townhome in a wonderful location before it's gone!