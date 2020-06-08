All apartments in Orlando
9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:03 PM

9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE

9878 Lake District Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9878 Lake District Lane, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This lovely family home is the most desirable area now called Medical City, now famous for its innovative new technology and growth as one of the fastest growing areas in Florida. This fenced 3/2/2 is located just minutes from all major highways, you will be afforded ease in getting around the city and it will also please your guests with its proximity to all desired attractions. (Living in Florida, you WILL have guests.)
Water is equipped with a water filtration system, washer and dryer and a built in desk off the kitchen. Bonus room is situated between bedroom 2 and 3. Could serve as a 4th , exercise room, office, play room or anything that helps your family perform at optimum performance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE have any available units?
9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE have?
Some of 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE offers parking.
Does 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE have a pool?
No, 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE have accessible units?
No, 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE has units with dishwashers.
