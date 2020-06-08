9878 LAKE DISTRICT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

This lovely family home is the most desirable area now called Medical City, now famous for its innovative new technology and growth as one of the fastest growing areas in Florida. This fenced 3/2/2 is located just minutes from all major highways, you will be afforded ease in getting around the city and it will also please your guests with its proximity to all desired attractions. (Living in Florida, you WILL have guests.)

Water is equipped with a water filtration system, washer and dryer and a built in desk off the kitchen. Bonus room is situated between bedroom 2 and 3. Could serve as a 4th , exercise room, office, play room or anything that helps your family perform at optimum performance.