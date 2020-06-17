All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:15 PM

9826 POPLAR PLACE

9826 Poplar Place · (407) 381-7861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9826 Poplar Place, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2005 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate END UNIT 3/2.5 TOWNHOME IN LAKE NONA!!! Located behind NorthLake Park Community School and YMCA, on a beautiful green, this 3 / 2.5 is perfect for Lake Nona living. Walk or ride on bike path to Menchies, Panera, Nona Blue, Pig Floyds, and more, with weekly Farmers Market in neighborhood. RENT INCLUDES MEMBERSHIP TO Nona-YMCA and pool, along with access to 6 lakes, including Lake Nona itself, as well as weekly lawn maintenance, and regular, family community get together events on the "green."

Downstairs space includes living, dining, and family rooms, with 1/2 bath, laundry, attached garage, and kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, upgraded tall maple cabinets, with huge maple built-in shelves for much more extra storage. Light wood floors throughout first floor, with tile in bathroom and laundry room. Private enclosed back porch is 200 sq. ft. and perfect for entertaining. Ample storage space with double-wide coat closet, under-the-stairs storage and several laundry room cabinets. Also includes eat-in nook that seats 4, and kitchen counter bar-top that seats 3. As an end unit, there are huge windows on 3 sides, providing a very bright living space. Front porch seats 4-6, overlooking beautiful green.

Second floor includes 3 large bedrooms, (new carpet), 2 of which have walk-in closets. Plenty of storage space upstairs as well, and entire upstairs freshly painted. All 3 bathrooms have new toilets, and townhouse includes high-efficiency (15.5 SEER) Air Conditioning unit. Wired with Security System that can be reactivated with renter contract to Security monitoring company. Entire neighborhood is very bright at night, with ample "vintage" lighting the paths and streets.

Available now, the lease better articulates term details. However, a few that might be helpful include:* Credit Score 675 min. * No more than 2 small potty trained dogs under 25 lbs. ea. * HOA requires each adult tenant (18 or older) have background / credit check (conducted by HOA service provider) - If approved, will reimburse background check fees in first month rent. No multi-lease agreement allowed. * non-smokers only. DON'T MISS THIS PRISTINE HOME!! Call Owner today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9826 POPLAR PLACE have any available units?
9826 POPLAR PLACE has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9826 POPLAR PLACE have?
Some of 9826 POPLAR PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9826 POPLAR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9826 POPLAR PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9826 POPLAR PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9826 POPLAR PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 9826 POPLAR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9826 POPLAR PLACE does offer parking.
Does 9826 POPLAR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9826 POPLAR PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9826 POPLAR PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 9826 POPLAR PLACE has a pool.
Does 9826 POPLAR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9826 POPLAR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9826 POPLAR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9826 POPLAR PLACE has units with dishwashers.
