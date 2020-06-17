9826 POPLAR PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate END UNIT 3/2.5 TOWNHOME IN LAKE NONA!!! Located behind NorthLake Park Community School and YMCA, on a beautiful green, this 3 / 2.5 is perfect for Lake Nona living. Walk or ride on bike path to Menchies, Panera, Nona Blue, Pig Floyds, and more, with weekly Farmers Market in neighborhood. RENT INCLUDES MEMBERSHIP TO Nona-YMCA and pool, along with access to 6 lakes, including Lake Nona itself, as well as weekly lawn maintenance, and regular, family community get together events on the "green."



Downstairs space includes living, dining, and family rooms, with 1/2 bath, laundry, attached garage, and kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, upgraded tall maple cabinets, with huge maple built-in shelves for much more extra storage. Light wood floors throughout first floor, with tile in bathroom and laundry room. Private enclosed back porch is 200 sq. ft. and perfect for entertaining. Ample storage space with double-wide coat closet, under-the-stairs storage and several laundry room cabinets. Also includes eat-in nook that seats 4, and kitchen counter bar-top that seats 3. As an end unit, there are huge windows on 3 sides, providing a very bright living space. Front porch seats 4-6, overlooking beautiful green.



Second floor includes 3 large bedrooms, (new carpet), 2 of which have walk-in closets. Plenty of storage space upstairs as well, and entire upstairs freshly painted. All 3 bathrooms have new toilets, and townhouse includes high-efficiency (15.5 SEER) Air Conditioning unit. Wired with Security System that can be reactivated with renter contract to Security monitoring company. Entire neighborhood is very bright at night, with ample "vintage" lighting the paths and streets.



Available now, the lease better articulates term details. However, a few that might be helpful include:* Credit Score 675 min. * No more than 2 small potty trained dogs under 25 lbs. ea. * HOA requires each adult tenant (18 or older) have background / credit check (conducted by HOA service provider) - If approved, will reimburse background check fees in first month rent. No multi-lease agreement allowed. * non-smokers only. DON'T MISS THIS PRISTINE HOME!! Call Owner today!