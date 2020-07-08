All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

9803 POPLAR PLACE

9803 Poplar Place · No Longer Available
Location

9803 Poplar Place, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
NORTHLAKE PARK at LAKE NONA townhouse! This END UNIT is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods and school zones in Orlando, and features living room/dining room combo, CORIAN COUNTERS and ISLAND in kitchen compliment the solid wood cabinets with crown molding. All bedrooms upstairs with tray ceiling in master bedroom. Master bath boasts double sinks, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Private courtyard leads to detached garage. Washer and dryer included. HOT TUB and grille area in courtyard can be used by tenant, at tenant's expense. Built in cabinets and Murphy bed in bedroom 3. Northlake Park amenities include: Complimentary Lake Nona YMCA membership for residents, baseball and soccer fields, playgrounds, walking trails, and ponds. Northlake Park Elementary School in the neighborhood. LOCATION is near to Lake Nona MEDICAL CITY, FL-528, FL-417. Lake Nona SCHOOLS! Drive by first, then call for appointment today.. HOA application required. Fee is $150 per adult occupant.Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9803 POPLAR PLACE have any available units?
9803 POPLAR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9803 POPLAR PLACE have?
Some of 9803 POPLAR PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9803 POPLAR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9803 POPLAR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9803 POPLAR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9803 POPLAR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9803 POPLAR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9803 POPLAR PLACE offers parking.
Does 9803 POPLAR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9803 POPLAR PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9803 POPLAR PLACE have a pool?
No, 9803 POPLAR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9803 POPLAR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9803 POPLAR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9803 POPLAR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9803 POPLAR PLACE has units with dishwashers.

