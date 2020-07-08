9803 POPLAR PLACE

Amenities

NORTHLAKE PARK at LAKE NONA townhouse! This END UNIT is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods and school zones in Orlando, and features living room/dining room combo, CORIAN COUNTERS and ISLAND in kitchen compliment the solid wood cabinets with crown molding. All bedrooms upstairs with tray ceiling in master bedroom. Master bath boasts double sinks, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Private courtyard leads to detached garage. Washer and dryer included. HOT TUB and grille area in courtyard can be used by tenant, at tenant's expense. Built in cabinets and Murphy bed in bedroom 3. Northlake Park amenities include: Complimentary Lake Nona YMCA membership for residents, baseball and soccer fields, playgrounds, walking trails, and ponds. Northlake Park Elementary School in the neighborhood. LOCATION is near to Lake Nona MEDICAL CITY, FL-528, FL-417. Lake Nona SCHOOLS! Drive by first, then call for appointment today.. HOA application required. Fee is $150 per adult occupant.Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.