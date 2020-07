Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Will be ready for January 1st. Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home located in the subdivision of Meadows At Boggy Creek. This home features tile floors throughout, neutral painted walls, screened in porch and fenced yard. The living/dining room combo makes it easy to host a gathering and there is a cut out into the kitchen. The kitchen has an eat in space and is nice size. Bonus room off of kitchen. Call today for a showing!