9411 MERRIFIELD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Brand new home for rent in highly desired Laureate Park of Lake Nona. This modern home is nice and bright with an open floor plan boasting light wood tile flooring, a kitchen island bar with light granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Roomy master bedroom and closet. Barn door slider to the master bathroom where you'll find a walk-in shower and dual sinks. There is a security system, a two car garage, drop zone off the garage door entrance, and a paver front porch to sit out on. High speed internet and basic cable included. Conveniently located to the Medical City! Make your appointment today!