All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9411 MERRIFIELD STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

9411 MERRIFIELD STREET

9411 Merrifield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9411 Merrifield Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Brand new home for rent in highly desired Laureate Park of Lake Nona. This modern home is nice and bright with an open floor plan boasting light wood tile flooring, a kitchen island bar with light granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Roomy master bedroom and closet. Barn door slider to the master bathroom where you'll find a walk-in shower and dual sinks. There is a security system, a two car garage, drop zone off the garage door entrance, and a paver front porch to sit out on. High speed internet and basic cable included. Conveniently located to the Medical City! Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET have any available units?
9411 MERRIFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET have?
Some of 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9411 MERRIFIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET offers parking.
Does 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9411 MERRIFIELD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach