Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS SPLIT FLOOR PLAN! KITCHEN IS OPEN TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM AREA! MASTER BATH HAS HIS AND HER SINK, AS WELL AS RELAXING GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER AREA! PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! PEACEFUL WATER VIEW IN BACK! HAS WASHER/DRYER! NEAR LAKE NONA GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB, MOSS PARK, BURNHAM INSTITUTE RESEARCH CENTER, UCF MEDICAL INSTITUTE, VA HOSPITAL, 417, 528, 408, & AREA ATTRACTIONS! WONDERFUL SCHOOLS! EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, DINNING, INT. AIRPORT, MAJOR HIGHWAYS, & SO MUCH MORE!!