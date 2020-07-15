9406 CANDICE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful schools and relaxing pond views are just two of the great features of this beautiful Lake Nona home. Located in the desirable La Vina Community, the formal living and dining rooms welcome you in. The well equipped kitchen opens to the family room with a great breakfast bar and eat-in area. Step out the sliding doors from the family room to relax on the patio while enjoying the water views. There is a spacious master with walk in closet. In the master bath you can relax in the garden tub or enjoy the roomy separate shower, and the large vanity with two sinks has lots of storage. The other side of this split floor plan has two bedrooms with one bath tucked between. Another bedroom right off the family room is a little more private and serves equally well as an office or the 4th bedroom. Located near Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, UCF Medical Institute, Airport and major highways with easy access to shopping and area attractions. Schools: Always check local school board or OCPS for updated list.