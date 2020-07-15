All apartments in Orlando
9406 CANDICE COURT
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:41 AM

9406 CANDICE COURT

9406 Candice Court · No Longer Available
Location

9406 Candice Court, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful schools and relaxing pond views are just two of the great features of this beautiful Lake Nona home. Located in the desirable La Vina Community, the formal living and dining rooms welcome you in. The well equipped kitchen opens to the family room with a great breakfast bar and eat-in area. Step out the sliding doors from the family room to relax on the patio while enjoying the water views. There is a spacious master with walk in closet. In the master bath you can relax in the garden tub or enjoy the roomy separate shower, and the large vanity with two sinks has lots of storage. The other side of this split floor plan has two bedrooms with one bath tucked between. Another bedroom right off the family room is a little more private and serves equally well as an office or the 4th bedroom. Located near Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, UCF Medical Institute, Airport and major highways with easy access to shopping and area attractions. Schools: Always check local school board or OCPS for updated list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9406 CANDICE COURT have any available units?
9406 CANDICE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9406 CANDICE COURT have?
Some of 9406 CANDICE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9406 CANDICE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9406 CANDICE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9406 CANDICE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9406 CANDICE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9406 CANDICE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9406 CANDICE COURT offers parking.
Does 9406 CANDICE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9406 CANDICE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9406 CANDICE COURT have a pool?
No, 9406 CANDICE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9406 CANDICE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9406 CANDICE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9406 CANDICE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9406 CANDICE COURT has units with dishwashers.
