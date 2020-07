Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Get busy living in the upbeat urban area of Mills 50!! This newly developed 3 bed, 2.5 bath duplex is in the heart of Colonialtown and features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, travertine finishes with granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. All bedrooms upstairs including a massive master suite.



LAWN CARE INCLUDED