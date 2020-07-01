9326 MERRIFIELD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

Entertainment Paradise !!!! Rare Single Family Home 3 beds and 2 ½ baths gem with one of most desirable layout in Laureate Park! The open layout has a large kitchen with an island that integrates with dinning room and family room where sliding doors open to a covered porch overlooking the fenced and bricked backyard. The house also has an office in the first floor, Security system, Wi-Fi controlled thermostat and smoke detectors .. Build with the most high efficient materials, a water softener provides clean and drinkable water, fiber optic internet and cable are also included. The second floor features a large master suite with a custom walk-in closet and a bathroom with dual sinks, and double head spa shower . There are also two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry. The oversized garage fits 2 cars plus space for storage. 2 parks on the block !!! All amenities of Laureate Park are also included.



Application for all occupants over 18 years and $200 HOA application fee are required.