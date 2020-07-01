All apartments in Orlando
Location

9326 Merrifield Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Entertainment Paradise !!!! Rare Single Family Home 3 beds and 2 ½ baths gem with one of most desirable layout in Laureate Park! The open layout has a large kitchen with an island that integrates with dinning room and family room where sliding doors open to a covered porch overlooking the fenced and bricked backyard. The house also has an office in the first floor, Security system, Wi-Fi controlled thermostat and smoke detectors .. Build with the most high efficient materials, a water softener provides clean and drinkable water, fiber optic internet and cable are also included. The second floor features a large master suite with a custom walk-in closet and a bathroom with dual sinks, and double head spa shower . There are also two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry. The oversized garage fits 2 cars plus space for storage. 2 parks on the block !!! All amenities of Laureate Park are also included.

Application for all occupants over 18 years and $200 HOA application fee are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET have any available units?
9326 MERRIFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET have?
Some of 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9326 MERRIFIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET offers parking.
Does 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9326 MERRIFIELD STREET has units with dishwashers.

