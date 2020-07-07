9325 Venezia Plantation Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Exquisite 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home For Rent in Bella Vista at Tivoli Woods - Welcome home to this ELEGANT 3 bed 2 bath pool home in the upscale community of Tivoli Woods. You will feel right at home the moment you step into the SPACIOUS living area and kitchen. Designer paint and TONS of upgrades. Enjoy your weekends relaxing poolside. Pool service included. No washer and dryer. Pet friendly. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE3847001)