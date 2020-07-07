All apartments in Orlando
9325 Venezia Plantation Drive
9325 Venezia Plantation Drive

9325 Venezia Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9325 Venezia Plantation Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Exquisite 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home For Rent in Bella Vista at Tivoli Woods - Welcome home to this ELEGANT 3 bed 2 bath pool home in the upscale community of Tivoli Woods. You will feel right at home the moment you step into the SPACIOUS living area and kitchen. Designer paint and TONS of upgrades. Enjoy your weekends relaxing poolside. Pool service included. No washer and dryer. Pet friendly. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE3847001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive have any available units?
9325 Venezia Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive have?
Some of 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9325 Venezia Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive offer parking?
No, 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive has a pool.
Does 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9325 Venezia Plantation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

