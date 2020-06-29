Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest parking

9321 Cherry Palm Ln Available 06/01/20 Lakefront Luxury Upgraded 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhome Gated community in Lake Nona Area- A rated Schools - Available June 1st - For best response email or text chris - 321-277-7609

If only the best will do, then this is the home for you.



The best neighborhood Nona Preserve is an upscale townhome community located on the shores of Lake LaVina and features a beautiful community pool, fitness center and playground.



The best location The townhome is on a cul de sac for low traffic and convenient guest parking in the cul de sac. It is also a one block walk to the pool, fitness center, and playground. Located in the Lake Nona area it is within a few miles of the new Lake Nona Medical Center, just five miles from Orlando International Airport and 10 miles from downtown Orlando and the attractions which make it the perfect place for professionals of all ages. There is also a state of the art YMCA across the road from the neighborhood.



The best upgrades The townhome features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters in the kitchen and all baths, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, high end cabinets, and tile floors



The best layout The 1741 sq ft floor plan of the townhome is incredibly functional with a large upgraded kitchen overlooking the family room which has sliders out to the patio overlooking gorgeous Lake LaVina. Upstairs is a spacious master that also has fantastic views of the lake and 2 other bedrooms with pond views. The attached garage is right off the foyer.



The best lot The townhome is Lakefront with Lake views from the Master BR, Family Room, Kitchen and Dining areas. In addition there is a pond in the front giving the other 2 BRs pond views



The best schools All A rated Northlake Park Community Elementary, Lake Nona Middle, Lake Nona High.



Owner preferences No pets and non-smokers.



Rent - $1725/month includes Lawn Care and washer and dryer.

Application fee - $45, Admin fee of $100 due on lease signing



Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a viewing before it is gone



