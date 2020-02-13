9237 Northlake Parkway

Amenities

Cute 3/2.5 Townhouse in Northlake Park of Lake Nona - This is a very cute and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 two-story town house in the Northlake Park Community in the Lake Nona area.



This property features neutral paint colors, ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, crown molding and plenty of extra storage closets and spaces and ceiling fans throughout.



Downstairs you will find a spacious living room/dining combo with plantation shutters and crown molding, family room open to the kitchen, kitchen with dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave along with breakfast bar and breakfast nook along with sliding glass doors that lead to the screened outdoor patio area. You will also find a separate laundry room with washer and dryer included and a downstairs half bath for convenience along with an extra storage space under the stairs.



Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms: the spacious master features a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. The 2nd bedroom also features a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and shares a hall bath with double vanity with the 3rd bedroom.



This property also features a central vacuum system, ceiling fans throughout, a rear screened-patio which leads to a 2-car garage with auto opener and rear alley access.



Conveniently located in the Northlake Park Community of Lake Nona, this property is within walking distance to the Lake Nona Elementary, the YMCA and local restaurants and retail establishments.



The community of Northlake Park offers convenient access to the Medical City (less than 5 minutes), the Greenway (SR 417) and the Beachline (SR 528) and 10 minutes to Orlando's International Airport (MCO) with easy access to Downtown Orlando, various attractions, Kissimmee/St. Cloud and the beaches.



The local schools include North Lake Park Elementary, the new Lake Nona Middle School and Lake Nona High School. Must see to fully appreciate.



One small pet may be considered by owner. Proof of Insurance would be required with any pets. A renters insurance policy is also required to rent this home.



YMCA Family Membership and lawn service by the HOA are included in the rental price.



Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



