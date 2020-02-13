All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

9237 Northlake Parkway

9237 Northlake Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

9237 Northlake Parkway, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Cute 3/2.5 Townhouse in Northlake Park of Lake Nona - This is a very cute and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 two-story town house in the Northlake Park Community in the Lake Nona area.

This property features neutral paint colors, ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, crown molding and plenty of extra storage closets and spaces and ceiling fans throughout.

Downstairs you will find a spacious living room/dining combo with plantation shutters and crown molding, family room open to the kitchen, kitchen with dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave along with breakfast bar and breakfast nook along with sliding glass doors that lead to the screened outdoor patio area. You will also find a separate laundry room with washer and dryer included and a downstairs half bath for convenience along with an extra storage space under the stairs.

Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms: the spacious master features a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. The 2nd bedroom also features a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and shares a hall bath with double vanity with the 3rd bedroom.

This property also features a central vacuum system, ceiling fans throughout, a rear screened-patio which leads to a 2-car garage with auto opener and rear alley access.

Conveniently located in the Northlake Park Community of Lake Nona, this property is within walking distance to the Lake Nona Elementary, the YMCA and local restaurants and retail establishments.

The community of Northlake Park offers convenient access to the Medical City (less than 5 minutes), the Greenway (SR 417) and the Beachline (SR 528) and 10 minutes to Orlando's International Airport (MCO) with easy access to Downtown Orlando, various attractions, Kissimmee/St. Cloud and the beaches.

The local schools include North Lake Park Elementary, the new Lake Nona Middle School and Lake Nona High School. Must see to fully appreciate.

One small pet may be considered by owner. Proof of Insurance would be required with any pets. A renters insurance policy is also required to rent this home.

YMCA Family Membership and lawn service by the HOA are included in the rental price.

Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

(RLNE2804502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9237 Northlake Parkway have any available units?
9237 Northlake Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9237 Northlake Parkway have?
Some of 9237 Northlake Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9237 Northlake Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9237 Northlake Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9237 Northlake Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 9237 Northlake Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 9237 Northlake Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 9237 Northlake Parkway offers parking.
Does 9237 Northlake Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9237 Northlake Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9237 Northlake Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 9237 Northlake Parkway has a pool.
Does 9237 Northlake Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9237 Northlake Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9237 Northlake Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9237 Northlake Parkway has units with dishwashers.

