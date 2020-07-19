920 N HAMPTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute two-story Victorian-style house. Features wood floors on main level, carpet upstairs, eat-in kitchen with all appliances including microwave and dishwasher, washer/dryer, front porch with a swing. Third bedroom is on main floor and is great as home office or guest room. Lawn care included, fenced in back yard. Off street parking in private driveway, room for 2 cars tandem parking. Owner may consider small pet, no dangerous breeds. Close to everything downtown! Walk to all the fabulous restaurants, bars, and shops in the Mills 50 Neighborhood! Application is $60 per adult. Must view home prior to applying. First month's rent and security deposit required