Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
920 N HAMPTON AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

920 N HAMPTON AVENUE

920 N Hampton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

920 N Hampton Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute two-story Victorian-style house. Features wood floors on main level, carpet upstairs, eat-in kitchen with all appliances including microwave and dishwasher, washer/dryer, front porch with a swing. Third bedroom is on main floor and is great as home office or guest room. Lawn care included, fenced in back yard. Off street parking in private driveway, room for 2 cars tandem parking. Owner may consider small pet, no dangerous breeds. Close to everything downtown! Walk to all the fabulous restaurants, bars, and shops in the Mills 50 Neighborhood! Application is $60 per adult. Must view home prior to applying. First month's rent and security deposit required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

