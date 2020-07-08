All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 915 W SMITH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
915 W SMITH STREET
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

915 W SMITH STREET

915 Smith Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

915 Smith Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FANTASTIC COLLEGE PARK HOME FOR RENT!!! This 2 Bedrooms / 1.5 bath home is located within walking distance to Edgewater Drive. Great floor plan with living room, additional family room and bonus room with bay window perfect for an office area. New washer and dryer in oversized inside laundry room. Entire home has been painted and kitchen renovated with new refrigerator.Good amount of storage and closet space. Super screened rear porch and oversized back yard. Original wood and ceramic tile floors. Single car garage and ample open parking in driveway. Energy efficient AC is newer! A great rental opportunity conveniently located in one of Orlando's most desirable areas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 W SMITH STREET have any available units?
915 W SMITH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 W SMITH STREET have?
Some of 915 W SMITH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 W SMITH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
915 W SMITH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 W SMITH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 915 W SMITH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 915 W SMITH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 915 W SMITH STREET offers parking.
Does 915 W SMITH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 W SMITH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 W SMITH STREET have a pool?
No, 915 W SMITH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 915 W SMITH STREET have accessible units?
No, 915 W SMITH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 915 W SMITH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 W SMITH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach