915 W SMITH STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FANTASTIC COLLEGE PARK HOME FOR RENT!!! This 2 Bedrooms / 1.5 bath home is located within walking distance to Edgewater Drive. Great floor plan with living room, additional family room and bonus room with bay window perfect for an office area. New washer and dryer in oversized inside laundry room. Entire home has been painted and kitchen renovated with new refrigerator.Good amount of storage and closet space. Super screened rear porch and oversized back yard. Original wood and ceramic tile floors. Single car garage and ample open parking in driveway. Energy efficient AC is newer! A great rental opportunity conveniently located in one of Orlando's most desirable areas!