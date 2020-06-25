911 N ORANGE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Right smack in the middle of the North Quarter district, Uptown Place offers one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent and purchase. Designed and built to be the urban lifestyle in mind, each residence has balanced urban features found in smart metropolitan designs. As you stroll through the beautiful botanical gardens, you will be amazed by the awesome blend of urban and Mission-era architecture that rises up and takes its place as the “gateway” to downtown Orlando.