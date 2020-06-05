All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT

9103 Kensington Row Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9103 Kensington Row Court, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Northlake Park, Lake Nona home for rent with Fenced-in Backyard, freshly painted interior, Screened and covered lanai, and includes lawn care and YMCA membership! This 3 bedroom PLUS DEN all-one-level home sits on a corner lot and has durable Wood-look tile floors, an Open kitchen with granite island, and looks out over a mature landscaped backyard. The master suite has a walk-in closet and dual sinks in the master bath with shower stall. Enjoy the convenience of living in Northlake Park with great schools, restaurants, doctors offices, all nearby. Easy access to 528 and 417 expressways, and only minutes to the USTA Tennis complex and Lake Nona town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT have any available units?
9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT have?
Some of 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT offers parking.
Does 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT have a pool?
No, 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT have accessible units?
No, 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach