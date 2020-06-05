9103 KENSINGTON ROW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Northlake Park, Lake Nona home for rent with Fenced-in Backyard, freshly painted interior, Screened and covered lanai, and includes lawn care and YMCA membership! This 3 bedroom PLUS DEN all-one-level home sits on a corner lot and has durable Wood-look tile floors, an Open kitchen with granite island, and looks out over a mature landscaped backyard. The master suite has a walk-in closet and dual sinks in the master bath with shower stall. Enjoy the convenience of living in Northlake Park with great schools, restaurants, doctors offices, all nearby. Easy access to 528 and 417 expressways, and only minutes to the USTA Tennis complex and Lake Nona town Center.