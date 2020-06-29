9053 Lee Vista Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This is a 2/2.5 condo with loft located in the beautiful community of Central Park on Lee Vista. This unit has wood floors in all the living areas and bedrooms on the first floor as well as tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. The upstairs loft is carpeted as well as the stairs leading into the unit from the entry. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and nice loft area upstairs with built-in desk. Central Park has a wonderful onsite resort-style community pool with hot tub, fitness center, indoor basketball, tennis courts, clubhouse and outdoor grills. Great location minutes from 417 and 436. Clost to tons or local shopping, dining, and the Lake Nona Medical Center.



** Water and sewer included in rent**



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com .