Orlando, FL
9053 Lee Vista Blvd
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:55 PM

9053 Lee Vista Blvd

9053 Lee Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9053 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
This is a 2/2.5 condo with loft located in the beautiful community of Central Park on Lee Vista. This unit has wood floors in all the living areas and bedrooms on the first floor as well as tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. The upstairs loft is carpeted as well as the stairs leading into the unit from the entry. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and nice loft area upstairs with built-in desk. Central Park has a wonderful onsite resort-style community pool with hot tub, fitness center, indoor basketball, tennis courts, clubhouse and outdoor grills. Great location minutes from 417 and 436. Clost to tons or local shopping, dining, and the Lake Nona Medical Center.

** Water and sewer included in rent**

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9053 Lee Vista Blvd have any available units?
9053 Lee Vista Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9053 Lee Vista Blvd have?
Some of 9053 Lee Vista Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9053 Lee Vista Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9053 Lee Vista Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9053 Lee Vista Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9053 Lee Vista Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9053 Lee Vista Blvd offer parking?
No, 9053 Lee Vista Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9053 Lee Vista Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9053 Lee Vista Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9053 Lee Vista Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9053 Lee Vista Blvd has a pool.
Does 9053 Lee Vista Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9053 Lee Vista Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9053 Lee Vista Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9053 Lee Vista Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
