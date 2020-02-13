Rent Calculator
All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902
9013 Lee Vista Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9013 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5149899)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 have any available units?
9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 currently offering any rent specials?
9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 pet-friendly?
No, 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 offer parking?
No, 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 does not offer parking.
Does 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 have a pool?
No, 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 does not have a pool.
Does 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 have accessible units?
No, 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9013 Lee Vista Blvd, Unit 1902 does not have units with air conditioning.
