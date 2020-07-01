9 E Spruce St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

CUTE CUTE CUTE! Apply on line at www.rentinorangecounty.com then schedule a tour of this charming College Park Duplex. Recently updated kitchen with granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and single basin sink. Two full bathrooms are also updated. Blinds on windows. Newer carpet, tile etc. Inside utility room off kitchen makes laundry easy to do. Carport plus on-street parking. Central Heat & Air. One pet welcome with approved pet application, $200 pet deposit and $50/month pet rent.

Minutes to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, and College Park's many charming shops and restaurants.

Close to all major highways. Walk to Florida Hospital, parks and more.

Local, polite and professional management with local owners.

Lawn service and pest control supplied by owners.