Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1

8973 Lee Vista Boulevard · (844) 348-5226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8973 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Located in Orange County in the master-planned community of Vista Lakes, Residents have access to the swimming pool, and within a short drive from the Orlando metro area and all of its recreational, cultural, entertainment, and economic services. The Residents' Club and Welcome Home Center are also located in Central Park. As one of two condominium neighborhoods (the other being Horizons on Vista Lakes), Central Park is able to provide residents with an exclusive lifestyle without sacrificing the community-oriented feel that Vista Lakes offers. And if residents need to take care of some grocery shopping or want to eat at a local restaurant, residents can make the drive, walk, jog, or bike ride down to Vista Lakes Village Town Center in a short amount of time.

Fully renovated unit. Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, etc.
Central Park at Vista Lakes

HOA Application is required.

Parking, Pool, Fitness center, Club house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 have any available units?
8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 have?
Some of 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 offers parking.
Does 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 has a pool.
Does 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
