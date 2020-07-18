8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Located in Orange County in the master-planned community of Vista Lakes, Residents have access to the swimming pool, and within a short drive from the Orlando metro area and all of its recreational, cultural, entertainment, and economic services. The Residents' Club and Welcome Home Center are also located in Central Park. As one of two condominium neighborhoods (the other being Horizons on Vista Lakes), Central Park is able to provide residents with an exclusive lifestyle without sacrificing the community-oriented feel that Vista Lakes offers. And if residents need to take care of some grocery shopping or want to eat at a local restaurant, residents can make the drive, walk, jog, or bike ride down to Vista Lakes Village Town Center in a short amount of time.



Fully renovated unit. Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, etc.

Central Park at Vista Lakes



HOA Application is required.



