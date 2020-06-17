All apartments in Orlando
8966 Lower Villagewalk Circle
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:44 PM

8966 Lower Villagewalk Circle

8966 Lower Villagewalk Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8966 Lower Villagewalk Circle, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
gym
This BRAND NEW garage apartment is a must see! All utilities included (power, water, basic cable, & internet). Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer located in the hallway. 1 car garage is included. Access to two Community Pools (family & adult only), Sand Volley Ball Court and LP Fit Fitness Center. Beautiful community with walking/jogging/bike trails and pocket parks throughout the neighborhood. Shopping and restaurants at the Lake Nona Town Center. Close to SR-417 and SR-528. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

