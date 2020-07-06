8964 HILDRETH AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool garage

This beautiful town home is recently built. Gorgeous matching stainless appliances. Beautiful counter tops with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Wonderful Kitchen island to aid in your cooking! Spacious bright bedrooms with great closet space. carpets upstairs. Tile in kitchen and baths. Tile downstairs. 2 desperate car garage. Enclosed patio. Very nice loft space with seating perch. This beautiful community is located within walking distance to the neighborhood elementary school Sunblaze elementary. A rated Lake Nons high school. Washer and Dryer included for easy laundry care. This beautiful home will not last long. Growing area with plenty of restaurants, banks, doctor offices and more. New plaza with entertainment arriving soon. Community features a pool and playground.



To apply or to schedule your showing today visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.