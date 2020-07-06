All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8964 HILDRETH AVE

8964 Hildreth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8964 Hildreth Avenue, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful town home is recently built. Gorgeous matching stainless appliances. Beautiful counter tops with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Wonderful Kitchen island to aid in your cooking! Spacious bright bedrooms with great closet space. carpets upstairs. Tile in kitchen and baths. Tile downstairs. 2 desperate car garage. Enclosed patio. Very nice loft space with seating perch. This beautiful community is located within walking distance to the neighborhood elementary school Sunblaze elementary. A rated Lake Nons high school. Washer and Dryer included for easy laundry care. This beautiful home will not last long. Growing area with plenty of restaurants, banks, doctor offices and more. New plaza with entertainment arriving soon. Community features a pool and playground.

To apply or to schedule your showing today visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8964 HILDRETH AVE have any available units?
8964 HILDRETH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8964 HILDRETH AVE have?
Some of 8964 HILDRETH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8964 HILDRETH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8964 HILDRETH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8964 HILDRETH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8964 HILDRETH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8964 HILDRETH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8964 HILDRETH AVE offers parking.
Does 8964 HILDRETH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8964 HILDRETH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8964 HILDRETH AVE have a pool?
Yes, 8964 HILDRETH AVE has a pool.
Does 8964 HILDRETH AVE have accessible units?
No, 8964 HILDRETH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8964 HILDRETH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8964 HILDRETH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
