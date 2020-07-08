All apartments in Orlando
8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD

8883 Randall Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8883 Randall Park Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Original Builders Model Home. Relax on the front covered porch overlooking the water or on one of Double balconies (one off of each of the 2nd floor bedrooms). Beautiful wood floors cover the open kitchen and great room. The gourmet kitchen features; stainless appliances, granite counters,42 in Expresso color cabinets,a built-in wine rack,metal brick mosaic backsplash, pendant lights, and very large walk in pantry. Great Room has custom built-in Espresso cabinets that can house all your entertainment electronics and storage with a designer flair. Triple glass sliding doors lead to the covered paved patio and an additional 10x12 paved patio extension and fenced in back yard. The guest bedroom and full bath and a laundry room with espresso cabinets and laundry sink, is also on the first floor. The 2nd floor loft is has more than 325 sq. ft. and features built-in cabinets and wood floors. Master Bedroom has a tray ceiling, recessed lighting and glass French doors which lead to balcony. Master Bath features 18" tile, triple vanity, dual sinks, beautiful tile work. Stained Handrails with painted balusters grace the stairway, and crown molding in nearly all the rooms are among the numerous extras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have any available units?
8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

