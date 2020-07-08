8883 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Original Builders Model Home. Relax on the front covered porch overlooking the water or on one of Double balconies (one off of each of the 2nd floor bedrooms). Beautiful wood floors cover the open kitchen and great room. The gourmet kitchen features; stainless appliances, granite counters,42 in Expresso color cabinets,a built-in wine rack,metal brick mosaic backsplash, pendant lights, and very large walk in pantry. Great Room has custom built-in Espresso cabinets that can house all your entertainment electronics and storage with a designer flair. Triple glass sliding doors lead to the covered paved patio and an additional 10x12 paved patio extension and fenced in back yard. The guest bedroom and full bath and a laundry room with espresso cabinets and laundry sink, is also on the first floor. The 2nd floor loft is has more than 325 sq. ft. and features built-in cabinets and wood floors. Master Bedroom has a tray ceiling, recessed lighting and glass French doors which lead to balcony. Master Bath features 18" tile, triple vanity, dual sinks, beautiful tile work. Stained Handrails with painted balusters grace the stairway, and crown molding in nearly all the rooms are among the numerous extras.