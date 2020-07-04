8779 Abbey Leaf Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

We offer a spacious apartment. It has 2 double bedrooms,, 2 bathrooms, wifi and equipped kitchen,Very bright, in a quiet area. The spacious living room with 1 large sofa guarantees relaxation and comfort. It has a modern and fully equipped system with the facilities of an apartment in this category, such as coffee maker, juicer, toaster, microwave, dishwasher, etc. We stay at your disposal to help you in whatever you need to book our apartment. All utilities are Included!!!



For more info: eric782(AT)chartrr.us



(RLNE5328652)