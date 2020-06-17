8727 Windsor Pointe Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage guest suite tennis court

Updated 4/4 w/Large Bonus room and Lakeview in Vista Lakes Villages (Gated Community) - Wake up to lake breezes and beautiful views of the water just off your backyard.



This is a recently updated 4 bedroom, 4 bath in the gated Vista Lake Villages community of SE Orlando on the Lake with gorgeous lake views!



This property has recently been updated with a fresh coat of neutral paint throughout and shows very clean. The property includes tile flooring throughout with Bamboo floors in the master bedroom and new carpet in the other bedrooms.



The floor plan include formal living room and formal dining room, a spacious kitchen open to the family room with Granite counter tops, Center island with sink and all appliances including refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.



The large Family Room, just off the kitchen, includes fresh neutral paint, tile flooring and gorgeous views of the lake to the back of the property with doors leading to a covered and screened lanai area and beautiful views of the lake.



The large Master bedroom (located downstairs) features Bamboo floors and French doors leading to screen patio with large walk in closet. The Master bath includes dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and water closet.



There are 3 more bedrooms downstairs-one with a full bath (perfect for in-law or guest suite) and 2 more with a shared hall bath.



Upstairs there is a very large bonus room with an attached bath-perfect for another guest suite, entertainment room, etc. with beautiful views of the lake.



This property also features a separate laundry room with washer/dryer incuded, under stairs storage closet, extra linen storage closets, ceiling fans, a 3-car garage with auto opener and updated landscaping.



The Villages of Lee Vista includes a gated entrance, community pools and playground, tennis courts, community parks, lakeside trails and fishing pier and is located just off Lee Vista Blvd. (just East of Narcoossee Road) and is convenient to local schools, plenty of local shopping and dining establishments with quick access to the 528 (Beachline), the 417 (Greenway), 436 Semoran and less than 10 minutes to Orlando International Airport and the Lake Nona Medical City.



Lawn care and fertilization/pest treatments included in the rental rate.



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.



Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?



(RLNE4658028)